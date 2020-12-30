(Right) A state trooper carries a pet to his cruiser following a crash in Hunterstown on Tuesday about 6:10 p.m. The dog was in one of the vehicles involved in the crash and the driver was taken to the hospital. He kept the dog in his cruiser until a family member came to the scene to pick it up.
The driver of a Ford Escape was transported to York Hospital following a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Granite Station Rd. and Huntertown-Hampton Rd. in Straban Township about 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle sheared off a utility pole during the crash.
(Above) A Chevy Sonic was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Granite Station Rd. and Hunterstown-Hampton Rd. about 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Emergency personnel from Gettysburg Fire Department along with AREMS responded to the scene.
(Right) A state trooper carries a pet to his cruiser following a crash in Hunterstown on Tuesday about 6:10 p.m. The dog was in one of the vehicles involved in the crash and the driver was taken to the hospital. He kept the dog in his cruiser until a family member came to the scene to pick it up.
The driver of a Ford Escape was transported to York Hospital following a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Granite Station Rd. and Huntertown-Hampton Rd. in Straban Township about 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle sheared off a utility pole during the crash.
(Above) A Chevy Sonic was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Granite Station Rd. and Hunterstown-Hampton Rd. about 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Emergency personnel from Gettysburg Fire Department along with AREMS responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.