A person and a dog were injured Tuesday in a 6:10 p.m. crash on Shrivers Corner Road (Pa. Route 394), according to state police.

An Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services ambulance took Biglerville resident Mackenzie Truan, 23, to WellSpan York Hospital with what appeared to be a minor injury, officials said.

