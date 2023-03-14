Adams County commissioners recognized land preservation efforts and the next generation during a recent meeting.
Commissioners gave out two proclamations last week – one in honor of Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC) Month from March 9 to April 21 and another for Pennsylvania 4-H Week running from Sunday through Saturday.
LCAC Board President Dave Salisbury thanked commissioners for being “tremendous partners.”
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel recognized the significance in the work that LCAC does for the county.
“What the Land Conservancy does certainly adds to the beauty of Adams County,” Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said.
Commissioner Marty Qually connected the two proclamations at the March 8 meeting.
“I love we have this when 4-H is here. It’s a nice visual of preserving land and the next generation,” Qually said.
4-H stands for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health, officials said.
Darlene Resh, Penn State Extension 4-H educator, spoke of the importance of having volunteers donate their time to Adams County 4-H and thanked commissioners “for the outpouring of support for our program.”
From quality animal management to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) projects, Resh said 4-H members have found ways to connect their interests and learn more in the process.
Qually said he enjoyed hearing the evolution of 4-H, particularly the STEM aspect of it.
“When I took office, I thought farmers were just farmers. I didn’t realize they were scientists,” Qually said.
A public hearing was held during the March 8 meeting for the recommended purchase of five proposed agricultural conservation easements at 564 Race Horse Road and 965 Hostetter Road in Conewago Township and 199 Schibert Road, 1760 Hanover Pike and in the 1600 block of Hanover Pike in Union Township.
“A conservation easement is an interest in the land which represents the right to prevent the development or improvement of a parcel for a purpose other than agricultural production. It is a deed restriction,” according to Ellen Dayhoff, director of rural resources in the Adams County Office of Planning and Development.
No individuals from the public spoke during the hearing.
Qually said the proposed agricultural conservation easements are part of Hanover Shoe Farms.
County officials said Hanover Shoe Farms is known for its standardbred horses.
Dayhoff said the hearing included five of nine areas related to Hanover Shoe Farms with the LCAC working on two.
“It is a real collaborative effort to make this happen,” Phiel said.
The LCAC will hold its 26th annual art auction at the Adams County Arts Council, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, with a kick-off First Friday Artists’ reception on April 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. Art will be on display from April 7 to 19, but the auction will be virtual on BiddingOwl.com, according to officials. The virtual auction will go live after the artists’ reception with bidding closing April 19, officials said.
