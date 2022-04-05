Kennie’s Market plans to expand the size and offerings of its Biglerville location as well as add more employees, according to Craig Easter, president and chief executive officer (CEO).
The 21,200 square-feet store, located at 3463 Biglerville Road, is adding 6,600 square feet on the south side of the store, Easter said.
“We are committed to the Biglerville and surrounding areas,” Easter said. “It is the perfect area for the size of the store we are going to expand to. This is a wonderful community and a great opportunity to better serve our customers.”
The store will see expanded deli, meat, seafood, bakery, and produce items, in addition to hot and prepared foods. Five aisles will be added for more grocery, frozen, and dairy options. Adams Cumberland Pharmacy, the store’s pharmacy partner, will also enlarge its space, according to Easter.
“Our customers will see a much brighter and fresher store for years to come,” Easter said.
Easter anticipates the store’s expansion work will begin in September with completion estimated in late spring 2023. The store will not be closed during this time, said Easter, who noted most of the work will be done at night with the goal of staying out of the way of customers.
Remodeling of the store has already begun, starting with the bakery and deli area, Easter said.
The interior of the deli has been remodeled and new deli cases are set to arrive at the end of May to complete that section of the store.
Since the Biglerville store will have additional space and the potential for increased customer traffic, plans call for adding 10 to 15 full-time and part-time employees, said Easter.
“For our employees, this has been one of our oldest stores,” Easter said. “It is going to be a better place for employees, too. We are supplying our employees with newer tools to do their jobs.”
The store recently added a new bakery oven during the remodeling process “and can already tell the quality of the breads has gone up dramatically,” said Easter.
During the expansion, Easter said new cash registers will be added across the front of the store, as well as new floor and ceiling tiles, and LED lights.
Through the remodeling process, Easter said they have run into some delays getting the necessary items. A deli case used to only take six to eight weeks, and now it is six to eight months, he said. Manufacturers are not producing their products as fast, said Easter.
“Kennie’s has looked at doing a remodel of the (Biglerville) store in the past. We never got to kick it off. Our other four stores are in very good condition,” Easter said. “The timing is right. We need to get this done.”
In 1959, Kennie’s Market was founded by Kennie Foust and partner Paul Hoover Sr. Under the leadership of former President PK Hoover Jr., the local company is 100 percent employee owned, and operates stores in Biglerville, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Spring Grove and Taneytown, Maryland.
