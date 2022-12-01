Families will soon be able to capture the magic of the holiday season at A Gettysburg Christmas Festival this weekend.
From taking photos with live reindeer to riding in a horse-drawn carriage, A Gettysburg Christmas Festival, produced by Main Street Gettysburg, hopes to create unforgettable moments through numerous family-oriented activities, entertainment, and shopping opportunities.
“There are plenty of opportunities to take memorable pictures with their families and hang out in a really festive atmosphere,” said Jill Sellers, president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg.
The festival is from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to Sellers.
From Lincoln Square to Steinwehr Avenue, the festival stretches less than one mile with many stops along the way, Sellers said.
“We are pulling out all the stops,” Sellers said. “Some activities are new, and we kept many of the traditional ones, so it feels familiar, but it is still fresh.”
For their first festival appearance, Santa Claus’s reindeer are coming to town via Spruce Ridge Farm on Saturday only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gettysburg Heritage Center, 297 Steinwehr Ave.
Families can visit the reindeer for free and are welcome to take cell phone photos at no cost, but they also have the option for up-close and personal photo opportunities for $10, Sellers said.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, folks can take in the charming scenery surrounding the United Lutheran Seminary on a free horse-drawn carriage ride. The ride, offered on a first come, first served basis, is offered at no cost from the Seminary Ridge Museum, 111 Seminary Ridge Ave., thanks to the support of the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, according to Sellers.
Santa Claus will visit with children at various times throughout the festival at his 14 Lincoln Square temporary house, which is provided by the Gettysburg Area Retail Merchants Association (GARMA).
Children also have the chance to meet princesses from the Disney movie “Frozen” at the Gettysburg Recreation Park, 545 Long Lane, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Sellers’ goal was to not only bring new activities and things to do at the festival, but to offer many free of charge, so families can support local businesses instead, she said.
“It really has been an opportunity to highlight the historic downtown,” Sellers said, noting the best part has been the collaboration among business partners and community organizations that stepped up to be part of the event.
The 2021 festival “was kind of a placeholder” since the pandemic was still present, so it was done on a smaller scale, Sellers said.
“This is a comeback,” Sellers said. “This is for the people who want to become part of Christmases past.”
On Saturday only, a shuttle will travel along nine stops, including Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) Gettysburg Campus parking lot, Adams County Library System in Gettysburg Borough, Farnsworth House Inn and the Festival Gift Shop, Dobbin House Tavern and Eighty-Two Café, Gettysburg Heritage Center, rec park, Adams County Arts Council, Seminary Ridge Museum, and the Gettysburg Transit Center near Lincoln Square.
From Friday morning through Sunday evening, the following roads will be closed due to the festival including south quadrants of Lincoln Square, Baltimore Street from Lincoln Square to High Street, and Culp Street next to the Gettysburg Heritage Center.
Looking at hotel bookings, Sellers said they are “expecting a resurgence of visitors,” adding that Main Street Gettysburg’s social media following has grown “exponentially.”
“Comments like that say we are a destination for Christmas,” Sellers said.
The festival also will provide key backdrop scenes for “A Gettysburg Christmas” movie, a project recently unveiled by Bo Brinkman of “Gettysburg” and “Gods and Generals” and local businesswoman and partner Kris Webb. The film will be adapted from a story by Craig Rupp and will feature rural locales throughout Adams County as well as downtown Gettysburg.
“There will be a crew on hand to take shots during the festival,” Sellers said. “It’s super exciting.”
Festival sponsors include the Steinwehr Avenue Business Improvement District, Gettysburg Heritage Center, and Gettysburg Nature Alliance.
Additionally, the festival has been supported by Destination Gettysburg, the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, Gettysburg Battlefield Bus Tours, Celebrate Gettysburg, Lark, Oh Man, Nerd Herd Gifts & Games, Sharon Magraw, Union Hotel, ACNB Bank, HD Entertainment, C.S. Davidson Inc., Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Adams Electric Cooperative Inc., New York Life, Dobbin House Tavern, FX Photobooths, Joyce R. Maitland, UPMC, Sites Realty Inc., Fourscore Beer Co., Gettysburg Eddie’s, Good Samaritan Lodge No. 336 F.&A.M., Seminary Ridge Museum, Barley Snyder, Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum & Candy Emporium, Sheetz, Eighty-Two Café, Gettysburg Polish Pottery, McDonald’s, Warehaus, Poole Anderson, Mason Dixon Distillery, Sweeet The Candy Store in Gettysburg, Fresh Boutique, Redbud House Kitchenwares, Gettysburg Olive Oil Company, Civil War Tails Diorama Museum, Reid’s Winery, Ted’s Toys & Treasures, The Antique Center, Ghostly Images of Gettysburg, Rosie’s Collection, Shriver House Museum, The Jennie Wade House, Gettysburg Smoothie Co., The Purple Piggy Toys & Gifts, Under the Horizon, and Weis.
Community partners include Gettysburg Borough, National Park Service, Adams County Farmers’ Market, WellSpan Health, Gettysburg Area Education Foundation, Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority, Adams County Arts Council, GARMA, and HACC.
Sellers thanked all the volunteers who have worked day and night behind the scenes to bring the festival together from the gift shop to creating a trash management plan and “everything in-between.”
“Without these community-minded people, events like this would not happen,” Sellers said.
A Gettysburg Christmas Festival will have a limited number of hand-painted glass ornaments along with other merchandise on sale at the festival’s gift shop, 340 Baltimore St., with proceeds to support next year’s festival, said Sellers.
For more detailed event information, visit agettysburgchristmasfestival.com.
