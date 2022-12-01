fest

The Gettysburg Christmas Festival opens Friday, Dec. 2, noon to 8 p.m., then continues Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. With activities throughout the downtown and along Baltimore Street to Steinwehr Avenue, with shuttle service available part of the time. (Photo Courtesy Main Street Gettysburg)

Families will soon be able to capture the magic of the holiday season at A Gettysburg Christmas Festival this weekend.

From taking photos with live reindeer to riding in a horse-drawn carriage, A Gettysburg Christmas Festival, produced by Main Street Gettysburg, hopes to create unforgettable moments through numerous family-oriented activities, entertainment, and shopping opportunities.

