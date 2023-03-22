Bermudian Springs School District could see an additional $1.3 million in state funding next year if the governor’s proposed budget is adopted, according to district Business Manager Justin Peart.
During a recent caucus meeting, Peart said the proposal is “beneficial for public education, especially for Bermudian Springs.”
However, Peart cautioned school board members, reminding that governors’ past proposals never reached final approval.
In all his years in public education, Peart said what a governor has proposed is not what has been adopted.
While Peart noted the district is “encouraged by the increase in funding for public education,” he plans to monitor it and see how legislators work together on the final budget.
Based on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget, the district could see an additional $984,397 in basic education subsidy, $208,537 more in special education subsidy, and $120,147 in a new funding proposal for a mental health block grant, said Peart.
Peart said he needs more information on the mental health block grant because it appeared Shapiro may have proposed hiring an additional staff member for it.
Additionally, he wanted board members to know that Shapiro has shown an interest in raising the minimum wage to $15, like former governor Tom Wolf. The district’s current minimum wage is $13, said Peart.
The budget “is very fluid at this point,” Peart said.
The district received a funding boost for this past year.
Bermudian received an additional $624,513 in state funding, including a $534,833 increase in basic education and $89,680 in special education, according to Peart.
The district also expected to receive $257,902 in grant funding, with half going to mental health and the balance to physical safety, according to Peart.
During the recent presentation, Peart noted changes that occurred since February, including a reduction of expenses for Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 services of $43,477 and a revised revenue estimate due to an increase of $77,138 in transportation subsidy.
In addition to the $120,615, Peart said there was a total savings of $230,358 after he looked at salaries and benefits since last month and updated retirement and resignation information.
In November, the school board adopted a resolution that any potential tax increase would not go beyond the 5.6% index calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. At the time, Peart said the vote did not lock the school board into any tax rate and just notes they will not go above 5.6%.
Peart told board members he plans to continue with updated budget presentations every month.
Last month, Peart noted a potential $2.3 million shortfall, prior to the proposed additional state funding and other savings. At the time, he presented a proposed budget of $33.5 million in revenues and $35.8 million in expenditures.
