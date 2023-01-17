An East Berlin man died Monday as the result of a two-vehicle crash on Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 194) in York County, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Neither PSP nor the York County Coroner’s office released the man’s name.
The 69-year-old man was stopped at stop sign before he pulled eastward onto Route 194 from Roland Road toward Hoffman Road, according to state police.
The resulting collision with a southbound vehicle caused the man’s vehicle “to overturn off the roadway,” according to police.
The other driver was transported to a York hospital “for evaluation of his injuries,” according to police.
The vehicle driven by the deceased was struck in the driver side door, and the man died at the scene, according to a coroner’s office release, which stated both drivers were alone in their vehicles.
An autopsy was scheduled Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, after which the coroner’s office planned to update the release.
The crash site was in Washington Township, York County, outside of East Berlin and about one mile east of the Adams-York county border.
Adams County emergency response agencies dispatched to the scene about 9:54 p.m. included Community Life Team Emergency Medical Services, East Berlin and York Springs stations; Northeast Adams Fire and EMS Stations 1 and 2; and United Hook and Ladder Co. 33, Hampton station, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES). State Police from York County were also dispatched.
The scene was cleared at 3:47 a.m., according to ACDES.
