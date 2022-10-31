Mount Joy supervisors failed to give a nod to subdivisions plans because of road access concerns. The plan, named Wade Run, would add scores of houses at The Links, a planned golf community.
The Links owner and developer Rick Klein told supervisors at the recent meeting he hoped they would authorize the preliminary plan for the new subdivision at their monthly meeting because almost all concerns had been addressed. He said he is working with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to resolve one outstanding issue about requirements for a highway occupancy permit for road access from Taneytown Road.
Klein said he has been slowed by disagreements on features required for the intersection. Klein said the township’s engineer said several of the features were not necessary from the township’s point of view.
“There is no reason I should be held up when I have plenty of roadway access,” he said.
Garrison Falls Drive resident Andrew Muenzfeld expressed concern if “construction traffic is funneled through our neighborhood” when the plans depict access from Taneytown Road. Bruce Earle of Bridge Valley Road added “I was also informed that construction would begin on the Taneytown Road side. This is a big concern.”
Klein said it will take time to sort through engineers’ varying opinions and had hoped to secure township approval despite the unresolved access design. But when township engineer Erik Vranich and some supervisors expressed discomfort with voting on the unresolved drawings, Klein requested a one month extension, which supervisors passed unanimously.
In a matter related to the Links, township finance attorney Ben Reed described a proposal to authorize a new bond issue to capture unused borrowing capacity from a 2004 bond issued to benefit a neighborhood improvement district (NID) within the existing Links development. Reed explained how debt was incurred against the bond at different times during the span of the bond’s issue, but as time passed, additional borrowing capacity of the bond remained but could not be issued and paid back within the limited time frame of the 2004 bond. The remedy for this “timed out” bond is to issue a new bond ordinance for the Links NID. Supervisors voted unanimously to schedule a public hearing on the matter during the November 17 meeting.
Residents who did not receive township newsletters or notice of an electronic recycling event prompted Supervisor Christine Demas to say there are problems with the mailing lists currently used by the township.
“We need to find a better list” she said.
Supervisor Chair Bernie Mazer said he also did not receive a mailed newsletter and knew of others.
— Supervisors received an update on land preservation history and an invitation to consider adding to preserved farmland by Adams County preservation specialist Ellen Dayhoff. More than 2,000 acres are preserved in the township through various preservation programs already, but Dayhoff believes the time is right to “restart the conversation” about agrarian preservation.
— Supervisors voted 5-0 to approve a sewage retaining tank for Samuel King on the Baltimore Pike near a farm stand.
— Mazer invited discussion on the value of having remote access to supervisors’ meetings, eliciting affirmation of access to meetings, costs, and burdens to staff. Public comments ran in favor of continuance of Zoom access, while Supervisor Vice Chair Terry Scholle argued for ending the practice.
— Supervisors authorized spending $17,525 to purchase a new radio system for seven township vehicles to replace the existing failing radios, and $5,144 to patch and pave parts of Long Road.
— At the recommendation of township staff, supervisors voted 5-0 to reauthorize the signing of the memo of understanding with Adams County Conservation District and adopt a resolution called for by the state’s Act 57 to waive fines for delinquent tax payments in property transitions where deadlines are missed when new property owners don’t receive the bills in a timely way.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.