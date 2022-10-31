Mount Joy supervisors failed to give a nod to subdivisions plans because of road access concerns. The plan, named Wade Run, would add scores of houses at The Links, a planned golf community.

The Links owner and developer Rick Klein told supervisors at the recent meeting he hoped they would authorize the preliminary plan for the new subdivision at their monthly meeting because almost all concerns had been addressed. He said he is working with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to resolve one outstanding issue about requirements for a highway occupancy permit for road access from Taneytown Road.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

