Matthew Muller looks forward to telling the stories of Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) in his new role.
A 1989 New Oxford High School graduate, Muller is the new CVSD director of safety and communications.
Previously serving as the New Oxford Middle School principal for the past four and a half years, Muller was attracted to the new position because it fit with his skillset and passions.
“The best part for me is sharing the greatness that happens in all our buildings and the district every day,” Muller said.
The position was created last year after CVSD worked out a comprehensive plan, according to Muller. Safety and communications were “the top two needs from stakeholders in the comprehensive plan,” Muller said.
“Over time, we have made strides in these areas; however, we are looking to reexamine how we approach safety and how we communicate with our school community. Having a position like this will help us meet these goals,” according to Sharon Perry, CVSD superintendent of schools.
With 27 years at CVSD, Muller started his education career there in 1995, teaching social studies at the middle school.
Prior to becoming middle school principal, Muller was assistant principal at the high school for seven years. He also served as the head high school football coach from 2005 to 2011.
“I appreciate the confidence and trust in telling the district’s stories and supporting its mission,” Muller said.
As the director of safety and communications, Muller is responsible for ensuring the district is compliant with Act 44 of 2018 and Act 55 of 2022, which include school safety and security provisions, he said.
The district has been in the process of getting a risk and vulnerability assessment by the Pennsylvania State Police and plans to have a climate assessment by the Center for Safe Schools to determine the overall health of the buildings, said Muller.
“We have to take those recommendations and grow from them,” Muller said. “There are things we are doing very well, and some opportunities we are going to have.”
The district has been striving “to be in full compliance with Act 44 and Act 55 and are fortunate to have someone leading this charge, consistently putting safety and communication on the front burner,” said Perry.
Another component of the job entails sharing the stories of students and staff and overseeing the social media pages, according to Muller, who believes in “transparency and open communication.”
Safety and security are important in today’s climate “because our kids and staff deserve it,” Muller said.
Muller pointed out that “preparation is a choice.”
“We have to do it. We have to live it. The national scene has brought that in. It really can be anywhere. We don’t want to react. We want to be proactive,” Muller said.
While Muller said he does not have a law enforcement background, it does run in the family since his father is Adams County Sheriff James Muller.
With over two and a half decades at CVSD, Perry said Muller has built “a network of people who trust him.”
“He knows our community well and will serve us well in our pursuit to create open and transparent relationships with our stakeholders,” Perry said. “Matt has been working extremely hard in both of these areas and we have seen significant progress already.”
