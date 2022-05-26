Fairfield Area School District’s (FASD) board Monday wrestled with employee turnover rates.
Acknowledging the high turnover rate in key leadership positions faced by the district over the past several years, Superintendent Thomas Haupt addressed issues facing the board moving forward.
Haupt is the third person to hold the FASD superintendent position in a seven-year period, he said.
Tim Stanton marks the fourth business manager in three years and recently-hired Sonja Brunner, assistant to the superintendent for Curriculum, Special Education, and Student Services, is the fourth in that position in the seven-year period, he said.
The significant changes also included the board’s most recently approved resignation, which happened during Monday’s meeting, that of Coordinator of Technology Services Kaleb Crawford. The new hire will be the spot’s third coordinator in six years, Haupt said.
The board needs to address the general transformation and transition from how things have been done in the past, he said.
“A peak behind the curtain“ is expected for the board next month to begin development for the district’s future undertakings.
A draft organizational chart is expected to be presented to the board to detail job descriptions for a middle and high school assistant principal, said Haupt.
“That’s really transformation, how we look now, versus how we will look three to five years from now,” he said.
Work will kick off over the summer in terms of developing plans and future committees involving the entire district, including teachers, community members, administration, board members, “and quite frankly, students,” he said.
“I look forward to doing that work with the team we’re building,” he said.
Budget
In other business, the board approved a tentative 2022-2023 budget.
The preliminary budget was approved with revenues totaling $19,836,530 and expenditures totaling $19,647,571 with an anticipated surplus of $188,959.
A final adoption is expected at the board’s June 27 meeting.
A discrepancy faced by the budget module has been the budgeting of payroll cents, said Stanton.
“One of the things I need to correct in our budget process going forward is when we upload payroll information to the budget module, it loads cents and you don’t normally budget in cents, you budget to the whole dollar,” he said.
To address rounding figure issues faced in the budgeting program, the board accepted Stanton’s suggestion to alter the revenues previously from $19,836,526 and the previously anticipated surplus from $188,955.
Middle school
The board also discussed changes that would better show appreciation and recognition of middle school students.
The Eighth Grade Appreciation ceremony is being held for the first time since 2018. Board members acknowledged more could be done to recognize middle school students who often get overlooked.
While this year’s livestream ceremony is an improvement over the initial plan of reading awards over the intercom, board member Candace Ferguson-Miller found it “heartbreaking” that parents were not invited to attend the ceremony in person.
Board Vice President Jack Liller said the appreciation day was never meant to be a full-blown award ceremony.
Board member Kelly Christiano remembered her own FASD days and recalled the Eighth Grade Appreciation Day as a memorable, commemorative bridge between middle school and high school.
Because FASD does not have a Parent Teacher Association (PTA), Christiano agreed it was crucial to stay on top of parent involvement and provide more middle school extracurricular activities.
The board discussed the possibility of opening the ceremony to parents in the future and to include students in the discussion.
It was also noted, recently-appointed board member Lisa Sturges was selected as the district Pennsylvania School Board Association (PSBA) representative.
The board will next meet June 13.
