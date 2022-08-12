Who caused damage at the old Bermudian Springs Middle School is still under active investigation, according to Shane Hotchkiss, Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) superintendent.
On June 27, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were dispatched to the vacant building after someone caused around $15,000 in damage, destroying “almost every piece of glass in the building” and pulling “all the wiring out of the ceiling for the intercom system,” according to an Adams County Crime Stoppers’ Facebook post.
“We want to hold the people accountable to the fullest extent possible,” Hotchkiss said. “It is not okay to do those things, whether it is an old building or new building. It is not acceptable.”
Police have “really good evidence and are continuing that investigation,” he said.
The damage was discovered after Hotchkiss received a text message from a teacher who spotted a broken window on the side of the building, he said.
Anyone with information about the damage is asked to contact Cpl. Hartlaub from the Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg, at 717-334-8111 or the Adams County Crime Stoppers hotline at 717-334-8057.
Adams County Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward, is also accepting tips at accrimestoppers.com.
The BSSD Board recently approved demolishing the old middle school and building a new field house, estimated to cost around $4 million.
The demolition of the old middle school is anticipated to begin soon, and will take approximately two to three months, according to Hotchkiss.
The total cost of damage from the vandals is still being determined, but the damage will not impact the demolition cost, he said.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
