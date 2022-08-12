Who caused damage at the old Bermudian Springs Middle School is still under active investigation, according to Shane Hotchkiss, Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) superintendent.

On June 27, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were dispatched to the vacant building after someone caused around $15,000 in damage, destroying “almost every piece of glass in the building” and pulling “all the wiring out of the ceiling for the intercom system,” according to an Adams County Crime Stoppers’ Facebook post.

