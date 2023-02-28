A Carroll Valley Borough man was charged Thursday with possession of child pornography and other related offenses.
Daniel Wiles Jr., 31, faces charges of possession of child pornography, a second-degree felony, criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony, and two first-degree misdemeanors of possessing an instrument of crime with intent stemming from June 1, 2022, according to a magisterial docket.
On Oct. 3, Detective Eric Beyer of the Adams County District Attorney’s office started investigating a National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) report from Facebook, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed last Thursday.
“Facebook reported that a user with the following information uploaded a file of child pornography in a chat with another user,” the affidavit reads.
Facebook identified the individual as Wiles, sharing an IP address among other personal details and the alleged video file, according to the affidavit.
Authorities alleged the video shows a female who appears to be under 13 years old performing a sexual act on an adult male, according to the affidavit.
Based on Beyer’s “training, education, and experience,” he believed the file reported by Facebook “depicts child pornography,” according to the affidavit.
Beyer received the subscriber’s name and address from Comcast’s Legal Response Center for the IP address on Oct. 31, according to the affidavit.
A search warrant on Nov. 21 was served on Meta Inc., the entity that owns Facebook, to obtain “the content of the reported Facebook profile that shared the files of child pornography on its server,” the affidavit reads.
After receiving records on Dec. 8, Wiles allegedly uploaded another file, an image of a female under 18 years old displaying private areas, according to the affidavit.
Facebook records also showed Wiles resides in Fairfield, according to the affidavit.
When executing a search warrant at Wiles’ address last Thursday, two cell phones were located and one of them contained a Facebook profile alleged to match the URL provided by Facebook, according to the affidavit.
Wiles admitted when questioned by authorities to “being the person who used the Daniel Wiles Facebook account located on the cellular phone which was the Facebook account reported to NCMEC for sharing the aforementioned file of child pornography,” the affidavit reads.
Bail was set at $15,000 unsecured for Wiles, according to the docket. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., according to the docket.
