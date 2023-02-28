A Carroll Valley Borough man was charged Thursday with possession of child pornography and other related offenses.

Daniel Wiles Jr., 31, faces charges of possession of child pornography, a second-degree felony, criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony, and two first-degree misdemeanors of possessing an instrument of crime with intent stemming from June 1, 2022, according to a magisterial docket.

