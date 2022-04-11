ACNB Bank will commemorate 165 years on April 11, since its founding as The Farmers’ and Mechanics’ Savings Institution of Adams County, according to an ACNB release.
What began as a savings institution with one location on Lincoln Square in Gettysburg in 1857 has become a successful community bank in 2022 with 31 community banking offices and three loan offices spanning four counties in southcentral Pennsylvania and two counties in central Maryland, according to the release.
Over the decades since its origin, ACNB Bank has prospered and continues to do business founded upon the commitment to customers, employees, shareholders and the community.
“The banking industry has certainly evolved and witnessed many changes in the delivery of banking services since 1857. However, the concepts of serving customers’ financial needs and building customer relationships remain fundamental and are paramount to our longevity now and in the future,” According to James P. Helt, ACNB Bank president and chief executive officer.
ACNB Bank’s long history reinforces the tradition and importance of the community banking model of reinvesting depositors’ dollars in loans to others for the economic benefit of the shared community, according to the release. This responsibility, as an integral member of the local community, entails serving the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and other entities each business day, as well as providing meaningful job opportunities to local residents.
“ACNB Bank has worked hard to remain an independent community bank since 1857. With a rich history spanning 165 years, ACNB Bank has proven its resiliency time and time again to overcome the adversity arising from wars, pandemics and economic recessions alike. Today, we proudly stand at $2.8 billion in assets, growing over the years through both organic and inorganic strategic initiatives approved by the board of directors,” Helt said.
ACNB Bank’s 165th anniversary celebration is focused on sharing the bank’s genuine appreciation for the many years of valued business earned, while reinforcing its continued commitment to provide a broad array of financial products, services and technology to the customers in the communities served,” according to the release.
ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, an independent $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 20 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, Pa., and Hunt Valley, Md., according to the release.
For more information regarding ACNB Bank, visit acnb.com.
