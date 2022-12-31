Hartzell returns
From left are newly-appointed York Springs Borough Council member Alex Hartzell and Council Vice President Sally Vance. (Scot A. Pitzer/Gettysburg Times)

The newest member of York Springs Borough Council does not need an introduction.

Following a unanimous vote Dec. 20, Alex Hartzell rejoined the five-person board after a one-year hiatus. He replaces former Council President Bob Megonnell, who resigned last month due to health reasons.

 

