The newest member of York Springs Borough Council does not need an introduction.
Following a unanimous vote Dec. 20, Alex Hartzell rejoined the five-person board after a one-year hiatus. He replaces former Council President Bob Megonnell, who resigned last month due to health reasons.
Hartzell served a full term through 2021 but did not seek re-election, citing changes in his family life.
“I’m excited to be back – I missed the experience of public service,” Hartzell told officials during their monthly business meeting.
Hartzell was the only applicant who expressed official interest in replacing Megonnell. Councilman Jamie Griffie made the motion to appoint him, and was seconded by council member Doug Deibler. Everyone voted yes.
“He has the experience and he really wants to be on council, again,” said Vice President Sally Vance, who has presided over meetings since Megonnell’s resignation.
The last year of Megonnell’s term is 2023.
Hartzell will serve out the remainder of the term and indicated that he plans to run for election next year, when the seat is on the ballot.
“It was an easy decision,” said Griffie, citing Hartzell’s previous tenure.
Borough officials plan to honor Megonnell for his service.
According to officials, Megonnell started working for the local treatment plant in 1975 and retired after 25 years. Subsequently, he started serving on the borough council in 2004, before initially stepping away in 2009. A few years later, he rejoined the board and had been serving as president since 2015.
In other York Springs Borough Council business:
Mayor Nina Tipler announced that Charles King is slated to take over as head roadmaster in neighboring Huntington Township, as a result of Mark Leer’s resignation. Tipler reported that the municipality had a “proactive working relationship” with Leer, and she hopes camaraderie will continue with King.
Also, the community’s recent Christmas Tree Lighting and “Light up the Town” events were deemed to be a success, according to Tipler. She estimated that 250 people attended the Dec. 4 program.
“Everybody was asking why we couldn’t do this 10 years ago,” said Deibler. “The community really seems to love it.”
