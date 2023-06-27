Bermudian Springs students thought outside the box, literally, with their clever cardboard creations developed at camp this month.

About 120 Bermudian Springs students spent the last three weeks, June 5-22, learning how to turn an idea into something real through a science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) camp, according to David Morning, camp coordinator and STEAM teacher for second through seventh grades at the district.

