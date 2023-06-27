Bermudian Springs students thought outside the box, literally, with their clever cardboard creations developed at camp this month.
About 120 Bermudian Springs students spent the last three weeks, June 5-22, learning how to turn an idea into something real through a science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) camp, according to David Morning, camp coordinator and STEAM teacher for second through seventh grades at the district.
The camp recorded its largest number of registered students this year, said Morning. The district has held the camp for the last three years, and this is the second year Morning has been involved, he said.
The goal of the camp is “for students to have another creative outlook over the summer,” Morning said.
Morning said they work to incorporate collaboration, communication, critical thinking, and creativity into all their lessons, not just STEAM camp.
After reading a story this week, students had the option to create an ice cream truck with their own flavors or design a rollercoaster. Some students branched out with other projects, like rising fourth-graders Alana Kuster and Selena Sentz.
Kuster created an ice cream poster using white glue in a dripping effect to look like melted vanilla ice cream streaks sliding down the cardboard.
“It was just really interesting for me and really fun,” Kuster said. “I knew this would be the best project I could do.”
Sentz designed a taco food truck with a curled piece of cardboard on top to emulate the yellow shell with shades of green and yellow mini pom-poms.
“If you want to order, you have to ‘taco’ about it to me,” Sentz wrote on the side of the truck.
Kuster and Sentz agreed the best part of the experience was reuniting with school friends during camp.
“I remember hugging Alana when I saw her on the bus,” Sentz said.
Rising fifth-grader Josh Paviglianiti designed an ice cream truck with a large ice cream cone on top. The camp gave Paviglianiti another creative boost since he has a tool bag that he enjoys using for projects at home.
“I want to be an engineer when I grow up,” Paviglianiti said. “I’ve always liked planning out things and drawing them and building. I think engineering is all those things added into one job.”
Rising first-graders Corbin Betz, Owen Smith, and Joey Grady said they enjoyed being able to build their own ice cream projects.
“Today is my favorite day because there’s a lot of fun stuff and good stuff going on,” Grady said Wednesday.
Mint chocolate chip was a favorite ice cream flavor for many students including Grady, Paviglianiti, and Betz, who also likes moose tracks.
The previous weeks focused on bees’ and vacation themes, according to Morning.
“Each week had a different challenge the students have to do to make something new and unique,” Morning said.
Morning pointed to the enthusiasm students had as they created their projects.
“When something doesn’t go right, they get in tears,” Morning said. “That is from their passion. They are so passionate about what they are creating.”
Morning’s favorite part was seeing regular education teachers come in to teach STEAM.
“My philosophy is you don’t have to be a STEAM teacher to teach it,” he said.
He said he hopes it inspires teachers to pull it into their own curriculum.
