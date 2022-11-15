The Gettysburg Area School District Board recently hired two school police officers with more than two decades of service each with Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Scott A. Weaver and James M. Bivens will join the district as school police officers with James O’Shea as director of safety and security. O’Shea was hired in August to fill the new role at a $98,000 prorated salary.
Weaver and Bivens, hired at prorated salaries of $52,000 each at the Nov. 8 school board meeting, must submit required background certifications and be appointed as school police officers by the Adams County Court of Common Pleas. Their employment dates are to be determined, and these are 210-day positions, according to the meeting agenda.
Stationed in Media, Pa., Weaver said he worked for PSP from August 1991 to February 2015. In 1993, Weaver became a field training officer and mentored new troopers until his retirement in 2015.
From April 1995 to April 2021, Bivens said he served in PSP, starting as a police communication operator from 1995 to 2003. Bivens graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy as a trooper in April 2004 and was stationed in Lancaster. He also served in Chambersburg and Gettysburg areas before retiring from his role at the department headquarters, Bureau of Patrol, as the vehicle fraud investigation unit coordinator.
GASD’s previous school resource officer (SRO) program with Cumberland Township, that cost $100,000, ended in February.
The district maintained the $100,000 budgeted for the original SRO program and added an extra $160,000, bringing the program total to $260,000, according to GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin. The district-run program includes funding for the director of safety and security, two school police officers, and supplies, said Perrin.
Some of the school police officers’ responsibilities include counseling students and parents “concerning unlawful behavior and consequences,” assisting principals and assistant principals “with disorderly discipline problems,” reporting and filing criminal charges for GASD after consulting with the director of safety and security, assisting the director of safety and security “when addressing bomb threats, hostage situations, and other emergency situations as may be necessary,” and conducting “random drug searches with canine unit,” according to the job description.
Other duties show enforcing “applicable laws and district policies on or near school district property,” assisting “in reporting the upgrades with respect to surveillance, keyless entry, and alarm systems as needed in each building,” and participating on district-related committees like “the safe schools committee, the crisis team, and the workplace safety committee,” the description reads.
O’Shea started his career as a police officer in 1996 after graduating from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. He retired after two-and-a-half decades of service from the Pennsylvania State Police, according to a release issued by the district.
In the last 15 years of service with PSP, O’Shea, a 1989 GASD graduate, worked in the Troop H Vice Unit, assigned to Gettysburg, and served as the Adams County Drug Task Force coordinator, the release reads. Throughout his career, he has served communities in Gettysburg, Chambersburg, and Lancaster, according to the release.
