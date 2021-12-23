SUPPORT — Pictured at the spot where the YWCA playground will be built are, from left: Alexis Miles, Pella employee; Lisa Baer, director of the YWCA Adams Commerce Center; Teresa Rodgers, Child Enrichment program administrative director; Bodhi Cool, (standing in front of Rodgers); Gilliam Els, plant manager at Gettysburg Pella; Dotty Dalphon, executive director of YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, Brandi Jacob Waechter, human resources manager at Pella Gettysburg plant; and Doug Kubeck, assistant director of the YWCA Adams Commerce Center; holding Eli Neiderer.
Children cared for by YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County’s Child Enrichment Program at Adams Commerce Center are closer to having a new playground thanks to a major gift from the Pella Rolscreen Foundation.
The YW recently received a $16,000 grant from the foundation, the philanthropic arm of Pella. The grant is a big boost to the project’s $65,000 pricetag, according to YWCA Child Enrichment Program Administrative Director Teresa Rodgers.
