The Gettysburg Choral Society of Trinity United Church of Christ, under the direction of John McKay, will perform Christmas Comes Again on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The event will also feature the flute flock and the Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church Bells of Faith. The event is being held at Trinity United Church of Christ, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg.
After a nearly two-year hiatus, the Gettysburg Choral Society of Trinity United Church of Christ will perform live again. The concert, entitled “Christmas Comes Again,” is slated for Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church located at High and Stratton streets in Gettysburg. Masks are required.
The choral society last performed in December of 2019. Then everything changed. COVID-19 closed music venues of every shape and size. Several members left the group due to health and relocation issues. Still, 19 members have remained steadfast and six new vocalists have been added.
