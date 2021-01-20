Adams County’s 9-1-1 system cannot take calls from cell phones, according to Adams County Emergency Services Director Warren Bladen.
The outage began around 3 p.m., Wednesday and is due to an unknown problem with CenturyLink. It is affecting a seven-county area, Bladen said.
People who have an emergency must use a landline to call 9-1-1. It is not yet known when the problem will be fixed, Bladen said.
