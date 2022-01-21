The Sgt. Mac Foundation needs volunteers to help remove the wreaths from the Gettysburg National Cemetery on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
“We will meet at the Taneytown Road entrance to the cemetery at 8:15 a.m. and remove all the wreaths that we placed in December. We will accomplish this regardless of weather conditions and in accordance with our agreement with the NPS,” Stan Clark, a member of the Sgt. Mac Foundation Board of Directors, said in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.