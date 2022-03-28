Littlestown taxpayers and parents turned out in force last week to continue voicing opposition to proposed tax increases and the cost of a middle and high school consolidation building project.
During the public comment portion of the school board meeting, Littlestown resident Jeremy Ressler said no one in the community disagrees that upgrades to the facilities need be done, but he questions the current timing of the project.
“We are in a time of 7.9 percent inflation, gas prices continue to increase and are expected to go higher, food prices are skyrocketing, food shelves in grocery stores are empty and we are currently in a virtual recession, people are suffering, this is not a time to build a $50 million school or raise taxes on Littlestown residents,” said Ressler.
Ressler also stated when combining the tax rates of the school district with the rates for Littlestown Borough, all of a sudden, local taxpayers are some of the highest taxed in Adams County. Ressler also mentioned the cost increases the district will see in building supplies when they begin the construction.
“The cost of drywall material has increased 20 percent, steel studs 70 percent, copper wire 35 percent, HVAC sheet metal 40 percent, door frames 60 percent and these price increases are only over the last year,” said Ressler. “What these price increases mean is that we are going to get less than we are paying for if we do the project now with the current and future price increases that are coming, it is a time to take a step back.”
JoAnne Smith, a lifelong resident, and a graduate of the Littlestown Area School District thanked the board for its service but raised the concern she has for senior citizens and blue-collar workers living in the district.
“The last thing this board should want to do is force seniors on fixed incomes out of their homes to build a new school and we also have a lot of blue-collar workers in Littlestown who are also struggling right now due to the cost of everything increasing. I am asking this board to weigh their decision on upcoming tax increases very carefully,” said Smith.
Superintendent Dr. Chris Bigger, during his report to the board, spoke of the planning and fiscal responsibility that has taken place within the district in regard to the building project.
Two separate feasibility studies have been done and the current administration, current school board along with past school boards have worked to make this project as inexpensive as possible for district taxpayers, according to Bigger.
“Feasibility studies done in 2015 and 2020, by two different firms, both came back with the same conclusion, the middle school is a money pit,” said Bigger. “We have a 1932 building built for 600 students now serving 400 students, we have to do something whether is it this year, next year or the year after, it has to be on our radar.”
The Alloway Creek School project set the district on a path to fix our finances, give the district a healthy fund balance and gave the district options for this consolidation project of the middle school and high school, said Bigger.
“Too many school districts build first and then pay for it later by raising taxes, we have-done the opposite. PFM, our financial management group, has praised LASD for their long-range planning and savings,” said Bigger.
