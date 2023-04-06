Nikki Kenny resigned from the Littlestown Area School Board earlier this week.
Kenny’s resignation, for personal reasons, will be officially accepted at the board’s April 17 meeting. That acceptance will start the clock for the board to name a replacement to fill Kenny’s seat. The board will then have 30 days to seat a new member, according to state regulations.
The replacement will be picked by a majority vote of the board. The district will advertise for applications and will hold public interviews to fill the seat on May 8. During the recent work session, board members reviewed and approved the questions that all candidates will be asked. The new board member will serve as a temporary member on the board until Monday, Dec. 4.
The district administration has the responsibility to inform the county election board regarding the opening. The county election board will contact both the Adams County Democrat and Republican committees and each committee will nominate a candidate to be included on the Nov. 7 General Election ballot to complete the final two years of Kenny’s term.
Board members will interview and ask all candidates who apply to fill the position the same questions during the public interviews on May 8, during a board work session.
Board members will vote to seat the new board member on Monday, May 15, during the regular board meeting.
The person who is selected to serve temporarily could also be nominated by their respective county committee to appear on the General Election ballot. There is also the possibility the person chosen will already appear on the primary election ballot.
The deadline to apply for the open position is the end of the business day on May 4. Applicants will need to submit a letter of interest, a resume and written statement as to why they wish to serve as a school board director to the district office.
As this is a school board election year, there are already 11 candidates who will appear on the primary election ballot for the Littlestown Area School Board.
The school board will begin to publicly advertise the board opening on April 18.
Readers may contact Harry Hartman at hhartman@gettysburgtimes.com.
