Nikki Kenny resigned from the Littlestown Area School Board earlier this week.

Kenny’s resignation, for personal reasons, will be officially accepted at the board’s April 17 meeting. That acceptance will start the clock for the board to name a replacement to fill Kenny’s seat. The board will then have 30 days to seat a new member, according to state regulations.

Readers may contact Harry Hartman at hhartman@gettysburgtimes.com.

