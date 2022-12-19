Oxford Township supervisors adopted a 2023 budget and enacted a new pension and benefit plan for township employees at their recent meeting.
The spending plan jumps nearly 25 percent, increasing to $1,998,297 from $1,569,050 this year, according to township Treasurer Bev Fry.
Some of the increase is due to special projects such as two traffic lights. Supervisor Mario Iocco noted “by the end of next year, we could have two new traffic signals” on state Route 94.
Other increases will cover police department costs, staff compensation increases, and fuel, Darrin Catts, township manager said previously. The budget anticipates $294,000 in American Rescue Plan funds, which are already in hand.
“Absolutely the increase will come from funds we currently have available,” said Catts.
Fry confirmed there will be no tax increase to township residents.
Among noted expenses, Catts and Fry indicated the township absorbs a $75 per month flat fee for online payment services for online transactions. Supervisors indicated it is worth the cost as a convenience to residents, Catts said “bottom line is that we’re not in 1972 anymore.” Board Chair Frank Sneeringer said “the use of this service will only increase over time.”
After months of research, township employees will have greater flexibility and control over pension investments thanks to a new 401K style plan managed by Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS). The plan allows the township to tap more state money for benefits, according to Catts, who said “we have left money on the table before.” Catts said the PSATS proposal was the only response to the request for proposals, but he characterized the new plan as a bump up at a low cost to the township. The move “is the right way to retain good people,” said Supervisor Harry McKean.
Catts also said he has coordinated the help of solicitor John Baranski and law enforcement to respond to threatening messages left by a resident for the township tax collector. Catts said Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) are in position to act if the threats continue.
In other actions, supervisors:
• Voted 3-0 to continue to use Smith Elliot Kearns and Company for accounting services.
• Catts’ noted limitations in the current zoning ordinance, saying “short term rentals could become an issue in the future.”
• Tabled action on a proposed addition to Hanover Toyota when a representative of the company failed to attend.
• Authorized advertisement for a reorganization meeting at 2 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023, with a regular meeting to follow. The board next meets Dec, 20 at 6:30 p.m.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
