An East Berlin man opted to enter a guilty plea to corruption of minors instead of going to trial on Thursday.
Brandon Blevins, 39, pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony of corruption of minors through a negotiated plea agreement that calls for 36 months of probation, according to court officials.
As a result of the guilty plea, Blevins must register as a sex offender for 15 years under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), also known as Megan’s Law.
On May 15, 2021, a 14-year-old girl, accompanied by her mother, spoke with police about Snapchat messages she allegedly received from Blevins the previous night, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Christopher Pasquale.
In the affidavit, the victim used an old phone to take photos of the messages from Blevins.
Blevins allegedly asked for photos of the victim without a shirt, in addition to sending photos of himself “laying in bed with what appeared to be an erection,” according to the affidavit.
“These photos were provided to troopers,” the affidavit reads.
Blevins had known the victim since she was 4 years old, according to the affidavit.
On May 27, 2021, Blevins met with troopers, where he acknowledged the conversation “was just his flirty personality,” according to the affidavit.
Acknowledging the context of the messages were “not right” and “bad,” Blevins allegedly told police it was “a total lapse in whatever he was thinking,” the affidavit reads.
Blevins also told police “he should not have been sending the pictures or saying what he did,” indicating “he knew what he did was not right, and it was wrong,” according to the affidavit.
Blevins was originally charged with disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, corruption of minors, contact and communication with a minor – sexual abuse, and criminal use of communication facility, according to a magisterial docket sheet.
Jury selection took place on Monday, Dec. 5, for Blevins’ trial set for Thursday before he pleaded guilty.
Sentencing is set for March 14, officials said. Blevins must undergo an evaluation by the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.
The board will determine whether Blevins meets the criteria of a sexually-violent predator, which has extra reporting requirements as a sex offender under SORNA.
