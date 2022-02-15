Equipment valued at $1,300 was stolen from a work site just east of New Oxford, according to Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP).
Hinges were cut, allowing entry into a trailer and the theft of a Honda EB 300C generator valued at $900 and a DeWalt 14-inch chop saw valued at $400, according to EARP’s Facebook page.
An image of the scene at 65 Shank Road shows a truck “used in the crime,” according to the post. The image is time-stamped 7:41 p.m. Thursday.
J.A. Myers Building and Development of Hanover told police the site was secure when workers left Thursday afternoon, but the theft was discovered about 6:45 p.m. Friday, according to the post.
EARP is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Darryl Keller at EARP’s office at 717-624-1614 or county radio dispatchers at 717-624-2101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.