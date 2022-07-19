An Adams County teen died at WellSpan York Hospital, nine days after a crash in which he was seriously injured, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
Andrew Karabinos Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the hospital about 5:50 p.m. Friday, according to Gay’s release.
Karabinos was at the wheel of a 1994 Nissan that failed to negotiate a curve on Hunterstown-Hampton Road, just west of Pine Tree Road, in Reading Township, on July 6 about 8:30 p.m., according to Gay and Pennsylvania State Police.
After the car ran off the road, it struck an embankment, overturning and landing on its roof, police said.
The teen was wearing a seat belt, according to Gay.
Karabinos was airlifted to York Hospital, said police.
In addition to state police, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, United Hook and Ladder Co. #33, and a WellSpan WellFlight helicopter were dispatched to the scene, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
