A Biglerville man was sentenced up to 40 years in state prison for sexual acts with a child.

Andrew Moore, 27, pleaded guilty May 8 to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and unlawful contact with a minor, possession of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication device in two separate cases in exchange for 20 to 40 years in state prison, according to officials.

