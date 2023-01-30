A residential subdivision, a storage business, and a dairy farm received approvals from the Cumberland Township Board of Supervisors.
The subdivision and land development plan for Cambridge Crossing Phases 2 and 3 gained final approval.
Included are 79 single-family attached townhouse residences on 36 acres with access from Biglerville and Boyds School roads, said Tim Knoebel, the township’s engineer.
The project has “been around for quite some time,” with various versions of plans dating back to 2006, he said.
The approval came after a favorable recommendation from the township’s planning commission, he said.
The streets will not be dedicated to the township, but will be maintained by a homeowners’ association, Knoebel said.
Cambridge Crossing Phase 1, with 42 units, has already been constructed off Table Rock Road, he said.
Also, the final land development plan for Interchange Storage gained unanimous approval.
Plans call for construction of 13 self-storage buildings on 15.2 acres on Solomon Road.
The approval was subject to compliance with some administrative and technical details cited by Knoebel
Earlier this year, the supervisors granted a conditional use approval to allow the project at 95 Solomon Road. The approval was needed because the site near U.S. Route 15’s intersection with Taneytown Road (Pa. Route 134) is in the Village Mixed-Use zoning district.
The project does not require a sewer connection, Knoebel said.
Unanimous approval also went to the final land development plan for a dairy farm owned by Benuel and Martha King on Belmont Road near Chambersburg Road (U.S. Route 30).
Some improvements are already in place on the 80-acre property, where plans now include a livestock barn and a concrete barnyard area, Knoebel said.
The owners gained the Adams County Conservation District’s approval for erosion and manure management plans, and the project was recommended favorably by the township’s planning commission, he said.
A water resource study is in progress and appears to pose no problems, Knoebel said.
All three projects’ approvals were conditional, subject to compliance with administrative and technical details cited by Knoebel.
In other business, Road Superintendent Chris Walter said Christmas trees can be dropped off in a marked location at the township building until Feb. 2.
