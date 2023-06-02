Nonprofits, municipalities, and existing recreation authorities have the chance to bring their local communities together through the Adams County Parks, Recreation, and Green Space (PRGS) Grant Program that opened applications Thursday.
Families can take advantage of five adult fitness stations, two swing play areas, and an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) footpath at Hamiltonban Township Community Park or join neighbors at Freedom Township Municipal Park’s pavilion, barbecue grill, horseshoe/cornhole pits, and more, thanks to the grant program.
Others can enjoy the convenience of a restroom facility at East Berlin Community Park or bathroom renovations at the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority because of the grant funding.
Some of the projects also entailed a feasibility study of a trail from Gettysburg to Emmitsburg, Md., a playground extension at Straban Township Recreation Park, and a half-court basketball structure, horseshoes and grill, children’s playground, gravel drive entrance, and nine parking spaces at Conewago Township Plum Creek Community Park, among others.
The PRGS grant provides “funding for the preservation of agricultural lands, open space, park lands, historic and cultural resources, and the development of recreation and trail projects,” said Sherri Clayton-Williams, director of the Adams County Office of Planning and Development.
“With the new park and recreation round opening on June 1, the county’s goal is to assist qualified entities in providing the citizens of Adams County with recreational resources closer to where they live,” Clayton-Williams said.
Applications are being accepted through Aug. 31 for the parks and recreation portion of the grant program with funding opportunities for feasibility studies, the purchasing and installation of playground equipment, and more, Clayton-Williams said.
Created in 2014, commissioners established “the program using funds the county receives from Act 13, the Unconventional Gas Well Impact Fee,” as a “funding source for park and recreation projects,” said Clayton-Williams.
The program requires matching funds, Clayton-Williams said, noting “the amount of funds required depends on the project that is being applied for.”
For those with new park and recreation facility projects, Clayton-Williams said a 50 percent match is required.
A 70 percent match is required for upgrading, replacing, or renovating existing facilities or having a master site plan of a feasibility study developed, she said.
“In order to maximize the limited amount of funds available to as many qualified entities as possible, the program has a $25,000 maximum grant amount that can be requested,” Clayton-Williams said. “As a result of the maximum grant amount, we encourage applications to be phased into smaller projects and encourage entities to apply in future rounds as phases have been completed.”
Clayton-Williams shared an example of a municipality receiving a grant to create a half-court basketball structure with associated parking and applied for a playground set in a separate PRGS round.
For more information about the grant, visit the county’s website at adamscountypa.gov.
