Plum Creek

One of the past projects of the Adams County Parks, Recreation, and Green Space Grant Program was a children’s playground at Conewago Township Plum Creek Community Park. (Submitted Photo)

Nonprofits, municipalities, and existing recreation authorities have the chance to bring their local communities together through the Adams County Parks, Recreation, and Green Space (PRGS) Grant Program that opened applications Thursday.

Families can take advantage of five adult fitness stations, two swing play areas, and an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) footpath at Hamiltonban Township Community Park or join neighbors at Freedom Township Municipal Park’s pavilion, barbecue grill, horseshoe/cornhole pits, and more, thanks to the grant program.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.