A rendering produced by RLPS Architects shows a concept of what the front of the Littlestown Area High School will look like after the completion of a $43-$49 million proposed project. The board has not yet taken action to approve the construction and renovation.
The yellow spaces in this concept photo by RLPS Architects shows areas where new construction is anticipated. The gray areas are the spaces that will remain and be renovated.
Littlestown Area School District is considering the next steps in a plan to renovate and expand its high school to accommodate students grades six through 12.
The three-floor renovation of the existing 189,000-square-foot structure in addition to a 53,000--square-foot expansion is expected to cost between $43 million and $49 million, according to a feasibility study by RLPS Architects. Soft costs such as development and planning are factored into the total.
