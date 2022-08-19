Ribbon cut at center
Pennsylvania Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (PCSRI), formerly the Gettysburg Cancer Center, held an open house Thursday to give the community an opportunity to see the Varian TrueBeam Linear Accelerator, which will provide painless and noninvasive cancer treatment. Taking part in the ribbon cutting are, from left, Victoria Lagatare, RTT; Ellen Branaham, NP; Mrs. Rupal Shah; Jenna Kish, PA-C; Dr. Tina Khair, DO; Dr. Anokhi Patel, MD (in back); Littlestown Mayor James Eline; Dr. Jasmine Ross, MD (back); Adams County Commissioner Jim Martin; Pam Melms (Varian rep, back); Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing; Dr. Geoff Martin, MD (back); Dr. Satish Shah, MD (chief executive officer PSCRI); and Greg Delahanty (director of operations.) (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Cutting-edge technology was unveiled Thursday in the fight against cancer.

Pennsylvania Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (PCSRI), formerly the Gettysburg Cancer Center, held an open house Thursday to give the community an opportunity to check out the Varian TrueBeam Linear Accelerator, which will provide painless and noninvasive cancer treatment, officials said before the some 30 people who turned out for the event.

