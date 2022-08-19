Cutting-edge technology was unveiled Thursday in the fight against cancer.
Pennsylvania Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (PCSRI), formerly the Gettysburg Cancer Center, held an open house Thursday to give the community an opportunity to check out the Varian TrueBeam Linear Accelerator, which will provide painless and noninvasive cancer treatment, officials said before the some 30 people who turned out for the event.
The versatile machine provides image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT), intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), and RapidArc radiotherapy technology, according to oncologists Geoffrey Martin and Satish Shah.
PCSRI, located at 20 Expedition Trail, Suite 101, Gettysburg, offers “the latest in advanced radiation therapy techniques including Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) or sometimes called Stereotactic Ablative Body Radiotherapy (SABR),” Martin said.
Replacing 16-year-old, aging equipment, this new machine is more precise, provides faster radiation treatments, and can treat all types of cancer located anywhere in the body, according to Martin, a radiation oncologist.
“This technology is nowhere around us within 20 miles,” said Shah, chief executive officer and a medical oncologist. “We have invested our time and effort as well as money to bring this service. We like to be ahead of the game in treating cancer.”
In the past, the doctors had to refer patients for treatment to other cancer centers as far as Baltimore, York, and Hershey.
The travel distances were significant, especially since patients needed to attend multiple appointments, placing “a huge burden” on them, Martin said.
Shah said they are now able to help those patients on a faster timeline.
“They don’t have to wait for six weeks for an appointment,” Shah said. “That way the cancer is not growing. We are able to provide efficient, timely care for our patients in this area.”
Not only is the Varian TrueBeam Linear Accelerator saving travel time for patients, but it also provides a shorter duration for the treatment, according to Shah.
The new technology is much faster for patients on the table, so they do not have to worry about disrupting their workday, Shah said.
“On our older machines, it could take 45 minutes, and now it’s less than 10 minutes,” Martin said.
The previous technology, installed in 2006, ran into issues, where it would break down and potentially need servicing by an engineer, Shah said. There were times it would take a day or even a week if a part was required for the fix, said Shah.
“We are not afraid to bring the technology,” Shah said. “We know we need the better technology for our patients.”
Shah said they saw the need here in Adams County, so they made the multi-million-dollar investment in the latest cancer treatment.
The new equipment has been installed and in use for the past two months, Shah said.
“We have been able to take care of patients faster,” Shah said. “All patients are happy. That is the most important part.”
The new tool uses 25 percent less of an X-ray dose with the cone-beam CT scan than other image-guided technologies, exposing patients to even less radiation, according to Martin.
Martin called it “a win-win for the treatment team and the patient” in being able to avoid excess radiation to patients.
“With this particular machine, you are able to see where the tumor is and how much it is shrinking as the days go by,” Shah added.
With the CT scan feature, Martin said the treatment team can make sure the radiation is targeting tumors appropriately and see how the treatment is progressing.
“It really enhances the ability to not only treat, but give great patient care,” Martin said.
For both doctors, the best part of their jobs is delivering good news about treatments to patients.
“When we see them happier and spending time with their family and telling you what a difference you have made in their life that is the key,” Shah said.
As specialists, Shah said patients are often referred to their office by primary care physicians and other doctors. However, anyone is welcome, and referrals are not needed, Shah said.
“A number of patients come for a second opinion,” Shah added. “We believe in patients having a choice.”
For more information about the technology or PCSRI, call 717-334-4033, ext. 121 or 222.
