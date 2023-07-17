Adams County officials are exploring options for property tax relief for volunteer first responders.
During a meeting Monday, county representatives, including all three commissioners, met privately with officials from local fire departments and emergency medical services (EMS) to discuss the topic.
The meeting was an opportunity for information gathering, said county officials, who indicated no decisions were made on how it might be implemented in the county.
“We need to digest the information from the fire departments,” Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd said. “We plan to come up with a standardized way to track the qualifications of every volunteer because that is the language of the statute.”
All three taxing authorities, which include municipalities, school districts, and counties, have the authority to offer a tax credit to volunteer first responders and set their own rates, Mudd said.
“Now, there is some hope with the county leading the way that municipalities and school districts will follow suit,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said. “We are hoping to set an example.”
The county has not decided on the rate for any potential credit, said Phiel.
Gettysburg Borough was the first municipality in Adams County to approve such a measure, council President Wesley Heyser said in December.
Active volunteers of Gettysburg Fire Department no longer have to pay borough property or earned income taxes after the Gettysburg Borough council approved the tax breaks late last year.
At the time, the council also adopted a resolution establishing criteria volunteers must meet to be considered “active” and therefore eligible for the tax relief.
Phiel said they learned in their meeting this week with volunteer first responders that many departments “have different point systems for what an active member is.”
If implemented, county officials said it would start in January 2024 and volunteers would qualify for the tax credit at the end of the year.
Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said fire officials were presented at the meeting with what he saw as “a tax rebate,” a reimbursement after taxes were paid.
“I have to say this group of commissioners really watches out for emergency services with the radios and all the other stuff they have done for us,” Jacobs said. “This is another important tool to keep people interested in volunteering.”
At Fairfield Fire & EMS, first responders must earn 12 points to be classified as an active member, which equates to assisting at least once a month, Jacobs said.
The county presented a point system “that was really fair,” he said, but was not sure if the fire company will implement it.
A third-generation firefighter, Jacobs started volunteering in January 1975 in Arendtsville. His son, Adam, is a fourth-generation firefighter with his youngsters joining the junior program in February and becoming the fifth generation involved in the fire service, Jacobs said.
While Jacobs thinks the relief could help with recruitment, he is not sure of the impact since the county only collects property tax, which may not be an incentive for younger people to volunteer.
“It is well needed,” Jacobs said. “It is not going to help a lot, but it will help some get their points. Some people might not think it is much. I am optimistic that it is going to help.”
In other areas, Cumberland and Dauphin counties are offering real estate tax credit for volunteer first responders who own property in their respective areas. Dauphin County commissioners “approved an ordinance to offer a $250 county real estate tax relief check,” while Cumberland County is offering up to $250 to volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, according to their county websites.
York County commissioners created a tax refund program for volunteer firefighters and EMS, according to York County’s website. Qualified participants could receive a 25% tax rebate if 50 points are collected or a 50% tax rebate with 100 points achieved, the website reads.
“It is very noble our legislators passed this legislation, but it didn’t come with any funding,” Phiel said. “That means the county, municipality or school district must fund it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.