Graydon “Pete” Dupree, chief of the Irishtown Fire Department, challenged the Oxford Township supervisors’ apparent support for redrawing the fire coverage maps proposed by Adams County emergency staff. Dupree specifically questioned the wisdom of the proposed maps for fire department coverage of a quarry that spans municipalities.
Currently, the quarry is covered by three companies, United Hook and Ladder, Irishtown Fire Company, and Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES). The official entrance is in Conewago Township while most of the quarry lies in Oxford Township.
Bradley Kommeth from the GIS (geographic information service) office at the emergency services center presented the new plan assigning one company to full parcels at the supervisors’ previous meeting. Kommeth’s suggested map, which is scheduled to take effect in October, assigned the entire quarry to SAVES. The rationale he provided was based on the main, or official, entrance to the quarry lies in Conewago Township.
Dupree was quick to assert the value of closest fire department should get the first call. All three supervisors expressed their impression that Kommeth and all three fire departments were in agreement about the new map.
“We were under the impression that the chiefs were consulted and agreed to the newest proposal regarding the quarry,” Supervisor Chair Frank Sneeringer said.
All three supervisors pointed to the meeting minutes documenting this impression, left by Kommeth, that the new maps had the support of the fire departments.
After debate on the merits of having the quarry divided into three, or unified, or divided by the special capacities needed during an incident, supervisors asked Dupree to take the issue up directly with Kommeth and come back with a recommendation for action, if appropriate.
Township Manager Darrin Catts told supervisors residents expecting to connect to the extension of the public sewer line along Brick Yard Road are getting conflicting signals between the township’s ordinance and the New Oxford Municipal Authority’s (NOMA) policy. Township ordinance indicates that all residents shall be connected to the sewer system, and NOMA has ruled that if septic systems and private wells pass tests, they may remain in place until a later date.
Several of the septic systems did not pass their tests and the current impasse makes it impossible to enact township requirements when another authority such as NOMA contradicts the township, said Catts.
The lack of a stated deadline by which residents would hook up to the system adds to the confusion, said Supervisor Mario Iocco.
Supervisor Harry McKean suggested this conflict requires “solicitor to solicitor” communication and asked township Solicitor John Baransky to follow up with NOMA.
Joe Anastasi, a member of the newly-reconstituted recreation board, summarized early planning for a phased approach to improve and develop the park, located next to the township offices. Anastasi told board members phase one includes parking lot improvements, a walking pathway, a home run fence to define the ballfield, and some basic playground equipment. They are in the process of refining the phase one plan.
The recreational park is largely a ballfield and lots of grassy area at present. After the meeting, Anastasi said he wants to see a lot more in the future of the rec park.
“I want a Cadillac, of course, but we are proposing a Chevy” at this time, he said. The new board includes Larry Feeser as chair, Jessical Felix as secretary, Anastasi, Maureen Dunlap, and Supervisor M. Frank Sneeringer.
In other actions, supervisors voted 3-0 to grant the conditional use for an in-law apartment to be constructed as a part of a new house at 263 Reba Drive, New Oxford.
The application was filed and presented by Woodhaven Homes LLC during a special hearing immediately before the supervisors’ regular meeting. There were no public comments received, and supervisors said the proposal met all ordinance requirements. They also noted the limitations of the use will not permit rental of the apartment at any time in the future.
