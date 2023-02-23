A matching grant program is aimed at brightening Gettysburg’s historic district, according to Main Street Gettysburg Executive Director Jill Sellers.
Commercial property owners can receive funding to offset half the cost of façade improvement projects, Sellers said during a recent borough council meeting.
Thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Pennsylvania, Department of Community and Economic Development, owners can receive one dollar in grant money for each dollar spent, with a maximum reimbursement of $5,000 per property, Sellers said.
Work can include painting, window improvements, signs, brick and mortar repairs, and the like, she said.
Applications are due by the end of March, Sellers said. Homes and rental housing are not eligible, she said.
Information and an application form are online at mainstreetgettysburg.org/façade-improvement-program.
• New regulations on satellite dishes and solar panels in the historic district may be on the horizon. A unanimous council directed staff members “to refer information and written materials to the solicitor for review and for preparation” of proposed ordinance changes, according to the meeting’s agenda.
• Walls lining Stevens Run, also known as the Tiber, are in “dangerous” condition, borough engineer Chad Clabaugh said. One area of concern is on Bream Alley, which runs between Springs Avenue and West Middle Street, he said. Parts of the wall there show “severe signs of deterioration,” he said. Talks are planned with the Gettysburg Municipal Authority and the Gettysburg Borough Storm Water Authority, which are planning projects that could affect the wall, Clabaugh said.
• Twenty-four boxes of artifacts dug from the site of the borough’s Racehorse Alley parking garage are now in the hands of Gettysburg College students who will catalogue and prepare them for donation to the Adams County Historical Society, borough Director of Historic and Environmental Preservation Debra English said. Students will work on additional boxes this fall, she said. An archaeological dig was conducted years ago prior to the garage’s construction on land associated with the historic Gettys Tavern.
