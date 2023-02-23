Wall of Tiber in bad shape
Buy Now

Parts of the wall along the Tiber beside Bream Alley, which runs between Springs Avenue and West Middle Street, show signs of deterioration. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

A matching grant program is aimed at brightening Gettysburg’s historic district, according to Main Street Gettysburg Executive Director Jill Sellers.

Commercial property owners can receive funding to offset half the cost of façade improvement projects, Sellers said during a recent borough council meeting.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.