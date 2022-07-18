Gettysburg officials moved closer to potential termination of the borough’s trash and recycling collection contract with Waste Management.
Borough Council President Wesley Heyser said he would draft a letter to Waste Management providing a specific list of issues and acceptable ways to address them.
During a council meeting last week, he said such a letter is a legally required step in the process of ending a contract.
After the letter is reviewed by council attorney Harold Eastman and Borough Manager Charles Gable, Heyser said he hoped to send it by month’s end.
Waste Management would have seven days to reply, Eastman said.
“We’re obviously all aware of the shortcomings of the waste hauler,” Heyser said.
In addition to a “laundry list” of complaints from residents, Heyser claimed he has photographic evidence that Waste Management has not emptied street containers daily as specified in the contract.
He and other council members also claimed Waste Management had not provided “big belly” containers as required by contract.
Waste Management took over trash and recycling collection across the borough in April. After receiving a wave of complaints, the borough created an online form residents could use to report problems.
In April, Eastman said the borough was legally required to accept the lowest bid from a “responsible” bidder, but the form could affect future contracts by providing evidence relevant to a bidder’s responsibility.
The base rate rose from the previous $18.19 per month to $22.55 per month, according to Gable.Former provider Waste Connections’ bid was $24.15 for the new three-year contract, which includes an option to renew for a fourth, according to Gable.
Last month, Heyser said the borough “may have to rebid the contract if we choose to tell Waste Management that they have not been acting sufficiently,” he said.
“It’s probably a coin-flip if we get sued, but this is worth getting sued over because I think that we will prevail, unless magically they fix everything in the next, you know, one or two weeks, which would also be wonderful,” Heyser said.
Use your own can
In other trash-related business, a unanimous council directed staff members to draft an ordinance prohibiting dumping of residential or commercial refuse in public receptacles on streets, or in receptacles for which the dumper is not the contracted customer.
There is an ongoing problem with some landlords not providing trash pickup service, council member John Lawver said.
Last month, borough Police Chief Robert Glenny said charging unauthorized dumpers under existing laws is problematic, and called for a borough ordinance to facilitate prosecutions.
Unwanted wildlife
Council member Chad-Alan Carr said he has seen “more and more” roaches outdoors along Chambersburg Street and in Lincoln Square, “hundreds of them.”
“It’s disgusting. Something is wrong,” he said.
The council asked borough staff members to investigate.
Roaches weren’t the only critters of concern.
A bear was sighted in the borough “a few weeks ago,” Glenny said.
It was the first sighting in some time, he said.
“They love trash,” Glenny said.
