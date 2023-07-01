Gettysburg Bike Week is rolling in full throttle with events that combine history, beautiful back roads, and motorcycles for one weekend in July.
From July 6 through July 9, bikers will gather at the Allstar Sports & Event Complex, 2638 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, for live music, bike shows, tattoo contests, and camaraderie with other enthusiasts, according to Kelly Shue, event coordinator of Gettysburg Bike Week.
Shue hopes to match the 2021 event’s record number in attendance since last year saw a drop due to the rain.
“It’s about 18,000 people it brings to Gettysburg,” Shue said. “I think it is great for what it does to the local economy.”
The music headliners include Kid Kentucky at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6; Ace Frehley at 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 7; and Night Ranger at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
Kid Kentucky has been known as “the nation’s premiere Kid Rock tribute band,” while Frehley was the lead guitarist for the rock band KISS and has “released albums on his own that have gone platinum,” according to a Gettysburg Bike Week release. Night Ranger is another rock band known for delivering hit after hit, according to the release.
Supporting bands include Midnite Run at 4 p.m. and Full Spectrum Air Force Band at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday July 6; Sapphire at 4 p.m. and Jasmine Cain at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7; and Redemption Road at 4 p.m., Shades of Raven at 5:30 p.m., and Throw Down Jones at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.
The live music will bring something different from years past with a more patriotic side kicking off Thursday, like the Full Spectrum Air Force Band, Shue said.
“We have some old favorites coming back, like Redemption Road and Jasmine Cain,” Shue said.
All tickets include access to concerts, live entertainment, and the vendor areas, according to Shue.
Ticket prices are $20 for a one-day pass on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday; $35 for a two-day pass on Thursday and Friday or Friday and Saturday; or $50 for a weekend pass including Thursday through Sunday, Shue said.
Shue said they also participate in a poker run on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8, where riders can travel to designated stops throughout the county as part of a contest with part of the winnings going toward a charity.
“We have the most beautiful areas ride,” Shue said. “They don’t come here to sit at Allstar the whole time.”
Gettysburg Bike Week has plenty of family-friendly activities like the Moto Motion Stunt Show, the first annual LED Light Show sponsored by Rumbling Pride LTD Co., and fireworks following Night Ranger’s performance on Saturday, July 8 around 11 p.m., Shue said.
“Our firework show we do every year can be seen for miles around,” Shue said. “It’s also our giveback to the community. They can see them without setting foot at Allstar.”
Shue said they have been in touch with the Barlow Volunteer Fire Department due to local burn bans and were given permission to do a firework show.
Gettysburg Bike Week also will include the Third Annual Jeremy Plank Memorial Ride/2023 Parade of Chrome, which leaves the complex around 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.
Plank, a Gettysburg resident, was killed in a motorcycle wreck in May 2021, said Shue. Participants wear neon teal shirts in memory of Plank during the ride.
“It’s one of my favorites, if not my favorite part of bike week,” Shue said. “A lot of his friends come. We put them at the front of the parade. It’s fun to see these young kids come out and ride for him.”
Battlefield Motorcycles, 21 Cavalry Field Road, Gettysburg, plans a host of events in conjunction with Bike Week.
The Gettysburg Bike Week Kickoff Party is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the motorcycle retailer, with food trucks, vendors and live music, according to the Battlefield Harley-Davidson Motorcycles website. The party continues until 8 p.m.
Thursday and Friday, July 6-7, the festivities run 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 8, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, July 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the website.
