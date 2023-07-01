Gettysburg Bike Week is rolling in full throttle with events that combine history, beautiful back roads, and motorcycles for one weekend in July.

From July 6 through July 9, bikers will gather at the Allstar Sports & Event Complex, 2638 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, for live music, bike shows, tattoo contests, and camaraderie with other enthusiasts, according to Kelly Shue, event coordinator of Gettysburg Bike Week.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.