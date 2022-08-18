Fairfield Area School District (FASD) continues strong educational recruitment with new staff and teachers introduced to the school board last week.
“We really look to have a full contingent of staff ready and available for the kids when they start on the 24th,” said Thomas Haupt, superintendent.
Sonja Brunner, assistant to the superintendent for curriculum, special education and student services, called the induction of new staff an incredible way to present tours of the district, meet teachers and do onboarding for human resources and technology.
Teachers welcomed by the board included:
• Karen Shaffer as a middle school learning support teacher. Originally from Buffalo, New York, Shaffer began as a third and second grade teacher in Maryland before teaching fifth, sixth, and seventh grades at Saint Francis.
• Thomas Rodgers is the new middle school learning support teacher. Rodgers is an alumni of FASD with two daughters currently in the school system. Rodgers spent the last 10 years working with adjudicated and at-risk youth at Abraxas Youth and Family services and is excited to work in a public school district.
• April Taylor was previously a teacher in Kansas for three years and most recently comes from the Montessori Charter School in Gettysburg as a third and fourth grade teacher. “My goal since I moved here was to get here in my home district, so I am very, very happy and proud to be here as a second-grade teacher,” she said.
• Emily Tempel will teach kindergarten as well as serve as a substitute teacher for second and third grades. Tempel served as a third-grade teacher in Maryland last year. “So I’m excited to be working more locally and be back closer to home,” she said.
To ensure board meetings are available for online viewing, Nichole Steele was welcomed aboard as the district’s coordinator of instructional technology.
Beginning a career in Arizona as an elementary school teacher, a technology coach, and a technology director all in the same district, Steele brings both educational and information technology experience to the job.
Also recognized but not present was Lisa Mertz, a middle school counselor.
In other business, district members in need of support can now connect with CareSolace as the district begins a contract to provide resources for the community, according to Haupt.
“Their whole purpose is to really be that connector from school to service,” he said.
Often families can be frustrated with insurance or a lack of providers and CareSolace helps to connect families with health providers for issues including mental health, and drug and alcohol addiction, Haupt said.
Services are not only available for students and staff but also extends to their family members.
Lisa Sturges, Public School Board Association (PSBA) legislative chairperson, noted:
· The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is releasing a new app for families experiencing homelessness. In addition to district nurses, counselors, and administrators working to identify families in need of services, the app will be additional help to connect families with resources.
· Announced the United States Department of Justice’s investigation found no fraud following the investment investigation of the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS).
The board will next meet Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.
