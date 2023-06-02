A man was transported by helicopter Wednesday after a car slammed into a front porch near Littlestown.
Arriving firefighters stopped the bleeding driver, who had walked about a half-mile from the scene, where he was initially uncooperative, Alpha Fire Chief Scott Small said.
Authorities were dispatched to 481 Pine Grove Road, Union Township at 4:42 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
The STAT MedEvac helicopter landed near the scene about three miles east of Littlestown, Small said.
It appeared the car crossed over Pine Grove Road from a farm lane, he said.
The car’s airbags deployed, and the porch received damage amounting to “probably a couple of thousand dollars,” Small said.
No other injuries were reported, he said.
Community Life Team emergency medical personnel and Pennsylvania State Police were also at the scene, Small said.
The call ended at 5:35 p.m., according to ACDES.
