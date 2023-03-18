A person at Gettysburg College tested positive for tuberculosis, according to campus-wide email sent Thursday morning.
The “member of our campus community” is “off campus and receiving the treatment they need,” according to the email from Associate Vice President for College Life Jeff Foster and Executive Director of Human Resources Jen Lucas.
With the assistance of the person and the college, “the Pennsylvania Department of Health / Adams County State Health Center is working to identify close contacts” and “will reach out directly to anyone considered a close contact to provide further guidance and instruction,” according to the email.
“TB is a bacterial infection that can spread through the air after frequent, repetitive, and prolonged exposure to the symptomatic person. Casual contact such as spending brief amounts of time together is generally not sufficient for the transmission of TB bacteria. You cannot contract TB from surfaces, toilets, clothes, food, water, handshakes or other casual contact,” according to the email, which cites information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State health officials “plans to set up an on-campus clinic to screen and test campus community members who have been identified as close contacts.”
