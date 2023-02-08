A tractor-trailer slammed into a tree and caught fire along Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94) shortly after noon Tuesday.
The driver exited the vehicle safely, York Springs Asst. Fire Chief Scott Hintz said.
The northbound vehicle left the highway in the 7000 block, near Buttonwood Road, leading authorities to close Route 94 at Baltimore and Lake Meade roads for about three hours to facilitate removal of the wreckage, he said.
“The truck sustained heavy damage from both the fire and the crash,” Hintz said.
The impact rendered the vehicle inoperable even before fire spread into the cab from “what was left of the engine compartment,” he said.
Seats were burning and “the dashboard was gone,” Hintz said.
Though damaging, the blaze posed no special problems.
“It was a pretty run-of-the-mill vehicle fire for us,” he said.
The tractor was hauling an empty box trailer, and there was no fuel spill, Hintz said.
Authorities were dispatched at 12:42 p.m. to the scene in Huntington Township north of Hampton.
Among agencies responding in addition to York Springs were fire police from Heidlersburg, United Hook and Ladder, and Gettysburg, who directed traffic, Community Life Team emergency medical personnel, and Reading Township police, Hintz said.
