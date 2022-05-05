Straban supervisors Monday officially acknowledged a gap in the township’s zoning ordinance, citing a lack of accommodation for “warehousing” and committed to fixing the oversight.
Board Chair Tony Sanders introduced a resolution, adopted 3-0, declaring the current ordinance “is substantively invalid as a result of its failing to provide for the use of warehousing in a zoning district where compliance with the specific use regulations for warehousing can actually be achieved.”
The resolution calls for the planning commission to draft revisions and additions to the current ordinance. Straban Office Manager Robin Crushong said public hearings will follow before the supervisors take corrective action.
In other action, supervisors granted conditional approval to a subdivision proposal at 101 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, a farm.
Supervisors Alan Zepp and Sanders voted in favor of the measure, while Vice Chair Fred Kammerer abstained because he holds an interest in the farm. In the Richard E. Kammerer Et. Al. Final Subdivision Plan, Kammerer said “I am in the et al.”
The current generation inheriting the farm is subdividing the land to make it easier to complete the transfer, he said.
“There are no plans to build on it” and the land and use will remain agricultural, he said.
In moving to conditional approval, Zepp referenced the conditions listed in a March 29, letter from Erik Vranich, engineer and project manager for William F. Hill and Associates, calling for the plan to note clearly that the lots “are for agricultural use and are non-building lots.” The letter also referenced requested revisions in setbacks, property corner verification, and record of any easements related to a “shared access drive along the Seymore property line.”
According to an email from Crushong, the subdivision was originally going to be accomplished through an Adams Solar Land Development project, but “Adams Solar has not moved forward to address outstanding comments” on its plan. Thus, the Kammerers “decided to remove their subdivision from that Land Development Plan and do the subdivision on their own.”
In other business, the supervisors:
• Voted 3-0 to a grant an extension until Aug. 2, to the Granite Lake preliminary plan on Natural Springs Road.
• Voted unanimously to reduce the financial security for Foursquare Swift Run Church, which has completed the first phase of its parking lot expansion, by $59,730, retaining $156,787 against further planned work.
• Noted progress on the recreational park trail improvements and voted 3-0 to authorize the final payments for the work when the punch list has been completed.
Sanders gaveled the meeting to a close after just 23 minutes, announcing the supervisors will next meet on June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.