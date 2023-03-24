Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board incumbent AmyBeth Hodges’ name will not appear on the Republican ballot in the May 16 primary election, Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George ruled.

A ruling as to her place on the Democratic ballot was not yet available Thursday afternoon. State law allows school board candidates to “cross-file” and seek both parties’ nominations simultaneously. Hodges previously served on the Gettysburg Borough Council after being elected as a Republican.

 

