Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board incumbent AmyBeth Hodges’ name will not appear on the Republican ballot in the May 16 primary election, Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George ruled.
A ruling as to her place on the Democratic ballot was not yet available Thursday afternoon. State law allows school board candidates to “cross-file” and seek both parties’ nominations simultaneously. Hodges previously served on the Gettysburg Borough Council after being elected as a Republican.
George filed rulings Wednesday afternoon after conducting court hearings Monday on challenges to several candidates’ inclusion on primary ballots.
The judge rejected a challenge to East Berlin Borough Council Vice President Roberta Teal’s candidacy, ruling Teal will remain on the Republican ballot.
George upheld challenges in other school board races, excluding Martha O’Bryant and Cynthia Ayers from the GASD Democratic ballot and Christine Hayes from the Conewago Valley School District Democratic ballot. All three are to remain on the Republican ballot.
Hodges
The Hodges challenge, filed by Andrew Miner, claimed she incorrectly identified herself as a business owner on her nominating petition and her statement of financial interests was inaccurate.
In his ruling, George wrote “it is unequivocally clear that she is not a ‘Business Owner.’ She does not have legal ownership in the real estate known as the Brafferton Inn located on the York Street property” in Gettysburg and has no “direct legal interest in the limited liability corporation” (LLC) that operates it.”
As to the financial statement required with the petition, George wrote that Hodges “reports the Brafferton Inn as a source of income” but “denies she is employed by the business or has a financial interest in the legal entity.”
George wrote that “Hodges’ misrepresentation concerning her occupation as ‘Business Owner’ standing alone is insufficient to qualify as a material representation invalidating the Petition. However, when combined with inaccuracies in the Statement of Financial Interests, supports a conclusion that the inaccuracies in the combination of documents were intentional.”
Hodges’ “representations further her public statements as to business ownership which are false but clearly aimed at gaining political favor. Hodges’ claims of ‘full transparency’ ring hollow when viewed in the light of the foregoing. Transparency, in its purest sense, is best achieved by clearly and succinctly identifying her true occupation,” George wrote.
Contacted Thursday, Hodges’ attorney, Bernard Yannetti, said the “only thing my client did intentionally was to be honest and transparent.”
During the court hearing, Hodges testified that ongoing negotiations will lead to her becoming half-owner of the Brafferton Inn in downtown Gettysburg, back-dated to the beginning of 2023. She has an equitable interest in the business through her husband, who has ownership along with her mother-in-law, she testified.
Teal
The challenge to Teal’s place on the ballot concerned her use of her beer distributorship’s address on West King Street, East Berlin, on election paperwork, rather than that of the house she owns on Pleasant View Court. Both are in the borough.
The challenger was former council member Anne Geiger, whose residency-based challenge of former Mayor Keith Hoffman Sr.’s candidacy in 2021 led George to remove him from the ballot.
“With the exception of Teal’s own testimony that she currently sleeps at the Pleasant View Court property as an accommodation following her recent surgery, the record supports a finding that Teal is primarily attached and spends significantly more time at the W. King Street property. Indeed, the majority of her life activities appear to be centered around her presence at that property,” George wrote in his ruling.
Also, Teal “points to a 2011 court determination where a similar challenge to her candidacy for the same office was denied,” George wrote.
In testimony, Teal said “she spends approximately 60 to 80 hours a week at the W. King Street property wherein she visits with company, eats her meals, and maintains person effects,” and that she lists its address on her driver license and permit to carry a concealed firearm, according to George’s findings of fact.
Attorney Jennifer Zerfing of Hanover represented Teal. Geiger represented herself.
Ayers, O’Bryant, Hayes
In the other cases, the question was the eligibility of some nomination petition signers. Ten valid signatures are required for school board candidates to be listed on the ballot.
In both Ayers’ and O’Bryant’s cases, challenger Jenine Weaver questioned signatures by Emma Dooner and Sasha Angell. George invalidated both on grounds Dooner gave an address on the petition different from that on her voter registration record, and Angell was registered as a Republican.
With a total of only 10 signers on each petition, both candidates were left with too few valid signatures, George ruled.
As for Hayes, Lloyd Bortner Jr. challenged three of 11 signatures.
George ruled Maria Martinez Sanchez was registered as unaffiliated with a political party, Gabriel Fontana is not registered to vote in the county, and Catalina Otero’s signature is dated Dec. 16, 2023. While that date “appears to be erroneously entered,” “there is no evidence which indicates that the actual date of signing occurred within the permitted time period,” George ruled.
George ordered Ayers, O’Bryant, and Hayes to pay all costs related to the filings, including costs pre-paid by the challengers. George’s orders in the Hodges and Teal cases did not address costs.
Attorney Matthew Teeter of Gettysburg represented all of the challengers except Geiger. Ayers, O’Bryant, and Hayes represented themselves.
The hearings took place at the Adams County Courthouse in Gettysburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.