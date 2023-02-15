Liberty supervisors recently approved hiring a fifth part-time police officer, Don Boehs.
Liberty supervisors recently approved hiring a fifth part-time police officer, Don Boehs.
Former chief of Cumberland Township Police Department for the past 16 years, Boehs also works part-time with the sheriff’s office.
Vice-Chair Bobby Keiholtz asked the auditors to consider meeting to discuss a pay raise for the part-time position of road master to hike the pay to $24 per hour. While all working supervisors’ pay rates increased by 10 percent, he didn’t think everyone appreciated the specialized knowledge the road master job requires, said Keiholtz.
Auditor Richard Swiat agreed to ask Katie Bostek, chair, to reconvene meeting and revisit the issue. Swiat earlier asked if the township supervisors had dissolved the auditors’ position.
“You more or less disbanded us from the letter I received,” he said.
According to state code, the township could not have auditors and a CPA firm working simultaneously, said Supervisor Walter Barlow.
“I don’t want the auditors to think we axed their job,” Barlow said. “We did not.”
Township solicitor John Lisko agreed with Barlow.
“The auditor’s only job is to set salaries for the working supervisors,” he said.
The auditors have been meeting an additional three times a year and now will only need to meet once a year.
Hoping to save money, the township is looking at a used mower that could replace the work of five men. Keilhotlz said the mower had just been listed on Municibid, an auction site, and would cost about $200,000 new. He said another township is selling it because they want to replace the two-wheel drive machine with a four-wheel drive mower. The supervisors approved a bid cap at $60,000 for the 2009 Massey Ferguson model. Keiholtz will inspect it and report to the board.
Residents interested in cleaning up Liberty Township can contact Hannah Bennett, the township’s administrative assistant, to pick up free work gloves, safety vests, and trash bags to collect litter along the road. It can be disposed of at the Liberty Township municipal dumpster. The program is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Environmental Protection.
