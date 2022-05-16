Revenues from the countywide overnight lodging tax have rebounded beyond pre-pandemic levels.
Totals are the highest since at least 2014 for each of the first three months of this year, according to information Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable presented Monday during a borough council regular meeting.
The borough’s share of the revenues was $9,360 in March this year compared to $8,185 in 2019, which was the previous post-2014 high. As the pandemic kicked in, March revenues slumped to $2,740 in 2020 and $6,966 in 2021.
February numbers were $8,083 in 2022; $4,734 in 2021; $7,064 in 2020; and $5,686 in 2019. The 2020 figure was the previous high.
January’s totals were $6,177 in 2022; $3,603 in 2021; $5,709 in 2020; and $48,38 in 2019. The 2020 figure was the previous high.
State law sets how funds from the “pillow tax” are divided in Adams County.
The tax rate on bills for lodging rose from 3 to 5 percent in 2012, when local legislators worked to change the law to mandate that qualifying local municipalities would receive a slice of the revenue. To qualify, a municipality must have both lodging businesses and a full-time police department.
The funds are collected by Adams County, which receives a 4.5 percent administration fee.
Of the remainder, the county gets a further 12.5 percent, and another 12.5 percent is divided among the qualifying municipalities.
The remaining 75 percent goes to Destination Gettysburg (DG), which promotes tourism across the county.
Gable said he and council member Patricia Lawson met with DG officials last week to discuss pillow tax revenues.
Lawson has called for greater transparency from DG in the past, but said the organization’s most recent annual report contained a great deal of financial information.
She said she is “very hopeful” in terms of the relationship between the borough and DG.
Building up
In another sign of rebounding economic activity, more than 100 land use permit applications have been received as of April 30, borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said.
The total was up by 21 percent over 2021 and “in line with” 2019, she said.
“It looks like we’re kind of back up to a normal level,” Marshall said.
The borough requires a land use permit for new buildings, additions, and renovation work.
Also, the borough’s April parking revenues were up significantly compared to April 2019, council President Wesley Heyser said.
In other business, Police Chief Robert Glenny thanked DG for allowing the police department to use its facility at 1560 Fairfield Road in Cumberland Township for classroom training this year and last year.
