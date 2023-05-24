Two deaths resulted from a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Conewago Township.
Brady Mann, 22, of McSherrystown, and his passenger, Heidi Herzog, 21, of the Hampstead, Md. area, died at the crash scene on Kindig Lane, Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow said.
The 2010 Kawasaki struck the passenger side of a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by an 83-year-old Littlestown man, according to Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner.
The truck was turning left into the Clark Shoes Distribution Center at 355 Kindig Lane, near McSherrystown, Baumgardner said. He withheld the man’s name because the investigation is continuing.
The truck driver was transported to a York hospital, Baumgardner said.
Autopsies conducted Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown showed both deaths were due to “blunt force injuries,” Dutrow said.
It appeared Mann was wearing a helmet, while investigation was continuing to determine whether Herzog was wearing a helmet, he said.
Authorities were dispatched at 6:26 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Kindig was closed until about 10 p.m. between Oxford Avenue and Madison Street, Baumgardner said.
In addition to the coroner’s office and Conewago police, agencies dispatched included Community Life Team emergency medical personnel, McSherrystown police, and the Southeastern Adams and Hanover Area fire companies, according to ACDES.
The Adams County District Attorney’s office was notified, according to Baumgardner.
