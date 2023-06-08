An Upper Adams School Board candidate’s Facebook comment led to a change in the Biglerville High School marching band’s program.
Four current and recent band members spoke against the change Tuesday during a school board committee meeting.
A post published May 29 on the Tricia Plank for Upper Adams School Board Facebook page read “Proudly presenting evil. How is this an appropriate theme?”
The post included information from the Biglerville High School Band Facebook page related to the band’s now-cancelled “Toil and Trouble” program.
An image showed a cauldron bearing an upright five-pointed star and text reading “A show built around the theme of witches, spells, and the supernatural that explores the dark and mystical side of the human imagination.”
One of the speakers, Ashlyn Kline, said the show was based on a favorite movie of hers, Disney’s “Hocus Pocus,” as well as the Harry Potter fantasy books and movies.
She said she had dreamed since sixth grade of performing in a show based on the film but “that got ripped away from me,” despite the fact that magical themes are routinely reflected in the schools on Halloween, and the title came from Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” which is taught in schools.
An upright pentagram has many meanings including one of protection against evil and “kids should not have to conform to any belief system” at the behest of public schools, Kline said.
Board member Chris Fee, a professor of English at Gettysburg College, said seeing the upright pentagram as a symbol of evil is “a poor reading,” given that it is clearly a Christian symbol in the 14th-century classic “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.”
Fee also said he was “thrilled” to see a title based on Shakespeare’s play.
Another of the speakers, Sheyanne Alamo, said the show did not “worship Satan” but was in fact “fun and light-hearted,” and not deserving of what she called “toddler tantrums” in some Facebook comments.
Speaker Nyx Slaybaugh claimed Facebook comments bullied and disrespected band members.
She said she is uncomfortable with the frequency with which God is invoked in the Upper Adams public schools, which she charged have “never been a safe place for students who are not Christian.”
Slaybaugh turned to the numerous young people who attended the meeting and said, “You are not evil.”
Speaker Miriam Melchor said the show was never meant to offend and material based on portrayals of magic in popular culture is far less disturbing than many other themes addressed in the schools.
Board member Tom Wilson said the matter should have been communicated to the public more effectively, because now “no amount of explaining would suffice.”
After the meeting, district Superintendent Wesley Doll said a timely and pragmatic decision to require a different theme was necessary to protect students from potentially harmful comments and allow sufficient time to develop a new show.
The decision had “nothing to do with religion,” he said.
The matter might have been handled differently if the intention of the show had been effectively communicated to the public in advance, Doll claimed.
Several board members praised the students who spoke at the meeting for their courtesy and eloquence, and the band overall.
Plank was present at the meeting, Doll said. She did not address the board.
A June 3 post on the band’s Facebook page read “The 2023 Biglerville High School Marching Band Proudly Presents ‘Mirari.’ Mirari is the Latin word for mirage. Join us as we venture into the desert, fighting for survival against the sweltering heat, buffeted by violent sand storms, fending off thirst and exhaustion. We find solace in the miraculous oasis with its restorative waters and its shade-giving trees before riding out once again to escape the desert back home to safety. Did we really make it? Was the Oasis real? Or was it all just a mirage?”
