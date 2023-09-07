A Gettysburg Area High School girls’ tennis coach no longer has to watch the team from the sidelines.
Sasha Yates was back on the courts for her first practice Wednesday as the girls’ tennis head coach after the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) renewed her contract Tuesday night in a 6-2 vote.
Yates said Wednesday she was happy to reunite with her team.
“I feel awesome. I feel great being back. This is where I’m meant to be,” Yates said.
Yates said the tennis courts are her “happy place.”
“With a fantastic team, we will have a great season,” Yates said.
Despite Wednesday’s heat, students were excited getting to practice with their coach once again after going weeks to matches and practices without her.
Senior Carmen Oshunrinade said the team is “happy” to have Yates return.
“It feels so wonderful to have this positive environment on the court with her back,” Oshunrinade said.
While the team united as one during the tough time, Oshunrinade said it was “difficult not having a coach.”
Oshunrinade, who is in her fourth year on the team, commended senior Tristan Smith, who stepped up while serving as the team’s manager, and GASD Athletic Director Casey Thurston for their efforts.
Smith, who spoke during public comment at the board meeting Tuesday, said he’s glad Yates can return to coaching the team.
“She’s doing the job she’s supposed to do,” Smith said.
The “stress” is now off his shoulders because working as the coach while still a student was “extremely taxing,” said Smith.
Practices after school are about two-and-a-half hours long, while matches can go three to four hours and then creating a lesson plan in school took about an hour each day, according to Smith.
Smith is also the rising team captain for the boys’ tennis team in the spring, he said.
Yates has served as the head tennis coach the past four seasons for the girls’ tennis team, and the past five seasons for the boys’ team.
“The students have always embraced my philosophy that ‘yes, it’s good to win,’ but above all we aim to have fun and do our best. I am very much looking forward to continuing to support and guide both teams as they represent Gettysburg Area High School in the coming seasons,” Yates said in a previous statement.
The team has a home match today, Thursday, at 4 p.m. against Lower Dauphin High School.