East Berlin Road crash

The driver of this 2009 Mazda CX-9 declined treatment after a crash Monday afternoon on East Berlin Road, but the other driver, who was westbound in a 2003 Ford F-150, was flown to a York hospital with chest trauma, according to Reading Township Police. (Photo Courtesy of Officer William Ceravola)

A Gettysburg woman was airlifted following a two-vehicle crash on East Berlin Road Monday afternoon.

A westbound 2003 Ford F150 truck, driven by Catherine Hertz, 68, of Gettysburg, crossed the center line of state Route 234 (East Berlin Road), and hit a 2009 Mazda CX9, driven by Trisha Enrique, 48, of East Berlin, according to Reading Township Police Officer-in-Charge William Ceravola.

 

