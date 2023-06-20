A Gettysburg woman was airlifted following a two-vehicle crash on East Berlin Road Monday afternoon.
A westbound 2003 Ford F150 truck, driven by Catherine Hertz, 68, of Gettysburg, crossed the center line of state Route 234 (East Berlin Road), and hit a 2009 Mazda CX9, driven by Trisha Enrique, 48, of East Berlin, according to Reading Township Police Officer-in-Charge William Ceravola.
“A witness reported she (Hertz) was driving erratically before the crash and almost hit a guard rail,” according to Ceravola.
Hertz “thinks she fell asleep” before the crash in the 3000 block near Hoovers School Road, according to Ceravola.
Hertz was flown to “York due to chest trauma,” said Ceravola.
Enrique was evaluated by emergency medical personnel on scene and declined transport to a hospital, according to Ceravola.
Hertz may face a citation for failing to maintain her lane of travel, said Ceravola. There were “no signs of intoxication,” Ceravola said.
Authorities were dispatched at 2:38 p.m. and the road was reopened at 3:47 p.m., according to Ceravola.
Among the emergency response units dispatched were a STAT MedEvac helicopter, Community Life Team emergency medical personnel, and the Northeast Adams, United, and York Springs fire companies, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services’ 911 Live Incident Status webpage.
