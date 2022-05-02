The zoo came to Bermudian Springs School District Friday.
The pandemic has prevented students from taking field trips, “so we brought a field trip to them,” said teacher Tori Berwager.
Kindergarten through fourth-grade students learned about animals native to Pennsylvania from Alexis Eisenhart, a Bermudian graduate who is now an educator at ZooAmerica of Hershey.
Eisenhart brought Pennsylvania-native animals to the high school auditorium, where she walked up and down the aisles, giving youngsters a good look at wildlife such as an Eastern black snake.
At 4.5 feet in length, the snake was as long as some students were tall, and like some of them, could grow to six feet, Eisenhart said.
She also brought a striped skunk, a Peregrine falcon, an Eastern screech owl, and an Eastern box turtle.
Before the presentation began, first-grade teacher Abbie Will said her students were buzzing with excitement and curiosity, since the topic of the event had been kept secret.
Eisenhart, who sometimes works as a substitute teacher at Bermudian, gave two presentations, one for K through second grade students, and the other for grades three and four.
Among those in attendance were students in Bermudian’s cyber-school program, Eagles Academy, in which Berwager teaches.
