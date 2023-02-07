Extensive criminal records were revealed after federal nutrition benefits were allegedly misused to buy a large amount of baby formula at Walmart near Gettysburg Saturday, according to state police.

Eglisa Ciuciu, 25, allegedly claimed she purchased formula using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cards “to send to her family members in Ukraine and Romania,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Brock McCulloch.

 

