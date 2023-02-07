Extensive criminal records were revealed after federal nutrition benefits were allegedly misused to buy a large amount of baby formula at Walmart near Gettysburg Saturday, according to state police.
Eglisa Ciuciu, 25, allegedly claimed she purchased formula using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cards “to send to her family members in Ukraine and Romania,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Brock McCulloch.
She and another Baltimore, Md., resident were held at Adams County Prison and a 15-year-old girl was charged as well after allegedly helping to carry merchandise from the store, according to court documents.
Ciuciu was charged with forgery, buying/exchanging SNAP benefits, and fraudulent trafficking related to SNAP benefits, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of tampering with records, false identification to law enforcement, and corruption of minors, according to a magisterial docket. She was held at Adams County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail, according to the docket.
Sandrino Trifu, 32, who was charged with felony forgery and misdemeanor false identification to a law enforcement officer, was also held in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail, according to a magisterial docket.
About 7:31 p.m. Saturday, store “loss prevention officers” called PSP at Gettysburg, according to the affidavit.
Store personnel monitored three female customers at a self-checkout kiosk and allegedly found “5 separate transactions were made using three different SNAP benefit cards,” totaling approximately $890, according to the affidavit.
Personnel also allegedly “were able to verify that the same female had purchased additional containers of baby formula at another Walmart earlier in the day,” according to the affidavit.
Loss prevention officers “asked to check the receipts of the females when exiting the store,” but when questioned about the cards used, they allegedly “became uncooperative and walked out of the store leaving several containers of baby formula behind,” according to the affidavit.
“Two of the females walked across the street carrying some of the items they had obtained from Walmart. Troopers then contacted two of the females” and asked for identification, according to the affidavit.
Allegedly neither was able to produce a “tangible form of identification,” though the “older female” provided a name and “a picture of her Washington Drivers License which would not allow for verification of the security features embossed on the card,” according to the affidavit.
When the woman was fingerprinted, “a return from several states was received” allegedly linking the fingerprints to the name Eglisa Ciuciu. An extensive criminal history was uncovered,” allegedly including “several forms of theft, fraud, forgery, false identification to LEO (law enforcement officers), burglary and receiving stolen property. A warrant was currently active for Ciuciu in California for burglary,” according to the affidavit.
Ciuciu had earlier arranged for a ride home from the police station, allegedly leading to the arrival of Sandrino, according to the affidavit.
Allegedly “when asked about their relationship the two parties gave conflicting stories. Sandrino stated that Ciuciu was his girlfriend/wife. Ciuciu stated Sandrino was her cousin. They both were unable to provide a valid mailing address. They both appeared to struggle recalling key dates such as birthdates and phone numbers,” according to the affidavit.
After Sandrino was fingerprinted, the results allegedly did not match the birthdate on his Washington identification card, according to the affidavit.
He denied having ever been arrested, but records allegedly indicated “a lengthy criminal history consisting of fraud, and forgery,” according to the affidavit.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for each on Feb. 15 at 11 a.m., according to the dockets.
