About 30 Biglerville High School students marked National Hispanic Heritage Month by meeting someone Tuesday “who made history in her country,” Spanish teacher Gina Pecher said.

About 30 Spanish language students met Julissa Diez Canseco, the first woman to represent her native Peru in taekwondo in the Olympics. She competed in the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, finishing seventh in her weight class.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.