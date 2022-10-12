About 30 Biglerville High School students marked National Hispanic Heritage Month by meeting someone Tuesday “who made history in her country,” Spanish teacher Gina Pecher said.
About 30 Spanish language students met Julissa Diez Canseco, the first woman to represent her native Peru in taekwondo in the Olympics. She competed in the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, finishing seventh in her weight class.
At NEXTStep Martial Arts in Straban Township where she teaches, Diez Canseco recounted how she showed early promise in taekwondo, but was prevented from participating for two years after being told a woman could go no further in the sport, Pecher said.
After successfully returning to the sport, she suffered a broken arm as the Olympics approached. A doctor said the injury would prevent her from taking part, but with persistence and therapy Diez Canseco was able to compete, Pecher said.
Diez Canseco is “such a motivational speaker,” Pecher said.
The athlete led students in lessons such as how to fall safely and gave advice such as only choosing friends who “pull you forward,” Pecher said.
As part of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Pecher said she has been showing students a video every day of a successful person, including Diez Canseco.
“It’s one thing to see videos. It’s quite another to actually meet them in person,” Pecher said.
The experience was inspiring for many of the students, Pecher said.
“You could see it in their faces” as they asked to pose for pictures with Diez Canseco, whose competitive spirit has sparked a great deal of interest in her sport in Peru, Pecher said.
The students are enrolled in the classes Pecher teaches, including two levels of Spanish for heritage speakers, Spanish 3, and Advanced Placement Spanish.
